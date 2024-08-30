Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
West Virginia +7½
UNLV +3
Michigan -21
Southern California +4½
Florida State -17
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Penn State -7½
Miami (Fla.) -2½
Virginia Tech -13½
Michigan -21
Notre Dame +3
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Kennesaw State-UTSA O49½
Penn State-West Virginia U50
New Mexico-Arizona U59
Texas -33½
Sam Houston State-Rice O49
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Clemson-Georgia U48½
West Virginia +7½
Florida +2½
LSU-Southern California O64½
Boston College +17
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Connecticut-Maryland U44½
New Mexico-Arizona O59
Virginia Tech-Vanderbilt U48½
Fresno State-Michigan U45½
Notre Dame-Texas A&M U46½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Georgia State +21
Arizona -30½
North Texas +6
Fresno State +21
Southern California +4½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Florida International-Indiana O51½
James Madison-Charlotte U48
Penn State-West Virginia U50
Wyoming-Arizona State U47½
Colorado State +33½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
South Carolina -21
Penn State -7½
Georgia Southern +13
Miami (Fla.) -2½
Nebraska -27
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Clemson-Georgia U48½
West Virginia +7½
Boise State -13
Colorado State +33½
Notre Dame +3
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Boise State-Georgia Southern U56½
Miami (Ohio) +3½
North Texas +6
Hawaii +14
Western Kentucky-Alabama O59½