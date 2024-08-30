101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs during an NCAA college football game against We ...
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
More Stories
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during ...
US Open bettor loses ‘sure thing’ $25K wager to win $250 on huge favorite
FILE - Southern California quarterback Miller Moss throws a pass during the second half of the ...
Weekend best bets: Sharps back side, total in LSU-USC at Allegiant
UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) catches a long pass before running in for a touchdown w ...
College football betting trends — Week 1: Edge for UNLV-Houston
Guests wait in line to place their bets at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Se ...
Westgate SuperBook offers reduced juice during football season
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2024 - 1:09 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

West Virginia +7½

UNLV +3

Michigan -21

Southern California +4½

Florida State -17

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Penn State -7½

Miami (Fla.) -2½

Virginia Tech -13½

Michigan -21

Notre Dame +3

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Kennesaw State-UTSA O49½

Penn State-West Virginia U50

New Mexico-Arizona U59

Texas -33½

Sam Houston State-Rice O49

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Clemson-Georgia U48½

West Virginia +7½

Florida +2½

LSU-Southern California O64½

Boston College +17

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Connecticut-Maryland U44½

New Mexico-Arizona O59

Virginia Tech-Vanderbilt U48½

Fresno State-Michigan U45½

Notre Dame-Texas A&M U46½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Georgia State +21

Arizona -30½

North Texas +6

Fresno State +21

Southern California +4½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Florida International-Indiana O51½

James Madison-Charlotte U48

Penn State-West Virginia U50

Wyoming-Arizona State U47½

Colorado State +33½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

South Carolina -21

Penn State -7½

Georgia Southern +13

Miami (Fla.) -2½

Nebraska -27

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Clemson-Georgia U48½

West Virginia +7½

Boise State -13

Colorado State +33½

Notre Dame +3

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Boise State-Georgia Southern U56½

Miami (Ohio) +3½

North Texas +6

Hawaii +14

Western Kentucky-Alabama O59½

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST