Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1

FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) gestures as he scores a touchdown during the ...
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) gestures as he scores a touchdown during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2025 - 1:47 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Ohio State Pick

Florida State +14

LSU +4

Utah -6

Miami (Florida) +2½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Ohio State Pick

Alabama -14

Michigan -34½

Clemson -4

Notre Dame -2½

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Maryland -14½

Tennessee -13½

Penn State -43

UTSA-Texas A&M O56½

Arizona -17½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Temple -1½

Utah State -6

Rice +11½

Cal +1½

UCLA +6

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Syracuse-Tennessee U52

Temple-Massachusetts U48½

UNR-Penn State U54½

New Mexico-Michigan U48½

Georgia Southern-Fresno State U49½

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Florida State +14

USC -35½

Georgia State-Ole Miss O61

Georgia Southern -1½

Virginia Tech +7½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Northwestern +4½

Purdue -17

Syracuse-Tennessee U52

Georgia Southern -1½

South Carolina -7½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Texas Pick

Northwestern +4½

Washington -21½

Virginia Tech +7½

Miami (Florida) +2½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Texas Pick

Tennessee -13½

Toledo +10

LSU +4

Notre Dame -2½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Florida Atlantic-Maryland O61

Southern Miss +14

Florida State +14

Clemson -4

Miami (Florida) +2½

