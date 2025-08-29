Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 1.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Ohio State Pick
Florida State +14
LSU +4
Utah -6
Miami (Florida) +2½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Ohio State Pick
Alabama -14
Michigan -34½
Clemson -4
Notre Dame -2½
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Maryland -14½
Tennessee -13½
Penn State -43
UTSA-Texas A&M O56½
Arizona -17½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Temple -1½
Utah State -6
Rice +11½
Cal +1½
UCLA +6
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Syracuse-Tennessee U52
Temple-Massachusetts U48½
UNR-Penn State U54½
New Mexico-Michigan U48½
Georgia Southern-Fresno State U49½
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Florida State +14
USC -35½
Georgia State-Ole Miss O61
Georgia Southern -1½
Virginia Tech +7½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Northwestern +4½
Purdue -17
Syracuse-Tennessee U52
Georgia Southern -1½
South Carolina -7½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Texas Pick
Northwestern +4½
Washington -21½
Virginia Tech +7½
Miami (Florida) +2½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Texas Pick
Tennessee -13½
Toledo +10
LSU +4
Notre Dame -2½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Florida Atlantic-Maryland O61
Southern Miss +14
Florida State +14
Clemson -4
Miami (Florida) +2½