Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2020 - 2:26 pm
 
Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) is tackled by UNLV Rebels defensive back ...
Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) is tackled by UNLV Rebels defensive back Tre Caine (29) as linebacker Jacoby Windmon (35) looks on during the third quarter of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-18-2

Arkansas +17

North Carolina State -11

Boston College +11½

Indiana-Michigan St. O52

Miami-Virginia Tech O68

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-23-2

Mississippi -11½

Michigan +4½

Michigan State +7½

UNLV +16

Louisville +3½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 0-5

Season: 26-18-1

Wake Forest-North Carolina U67½

Texas State-Georgia Southern O49

UNLV-San Jose State U59

Hawaii-San Diego State U52

South Alabama-UL Lafayette O53½

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-24

Vanderbilt +18

Rutgers -6

Arizona +14½

Washington State +10

Oregon State +14

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Last week: 5-0

Season: 26-17-2

Arkansas +17

Boston College +11½

Michigan +4½

Oregon -10

UNLV +16

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-19

Kentucky -18

Wisconsin-Michigan U53½

Michigan +4½

Purdue +3

Stanford -7½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-18-2

Arkansas +17

Boston College +11½

Baylor-Texas Tech O57½

Nebraska +3

Texas-El Paso +6½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-19-1

Virginia Tech -2½

Michigan State +7½

Purdue +3

Nebraska +3

Tulsa -1

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-16-1

Arkansas +17

Miami +2½

Hawaii-San Diego State U52

Stanford -7½

Tulsa -1

Rich Velez

@RichVelez

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-25-1

Boston College +11½

Southern California -14½

Stanford -7½

Army +3½

Mississippi -11½

VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
Developer pays $12.5M for land near Las Vegas Strip
Sale pending for ex-Mafia figure Frank Rosenthal’s Las Vegas home
Coronavirus spreading like wildfire, Nevada health officials say
EDITORIAL: President Donald Trump seeks to delay the inevitable
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches the football as Denver Broncos defens ...
NFL betting trends for Week 10
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders have covered the past five games against the Broncos and their last four home games in the series. The last seven games in the series have gone under the total.

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass during the second half of an NCA ...
USC should overwhelm Arizona’s porous defense
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Down four projected defensive starters, the Wildcats must face Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was 40 of 55 for 381 yards against Arizona State last week.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Michig ...
College football betting trends — Week 10
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Iowa has won the past five meetings with Minnesota straight up and is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Steelers are the NFL’s last undefeated team at 8-0, and also are one of four teams who are 6-2 against the spread this season.