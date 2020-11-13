Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10
Paul Stone leads the contest with a 28-16-1 ATS record, and Eric Parkila climbed to second place at 26-17-2 after going 5-0 last week. Dana Lane is third at 26-18-1.
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-18-2
Arkansas +17
North Carolina State -11
Boston College +11½
Indiana-Michigan St. O52
Miami-Virginia Tech O68
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-23-2
Mississippi -11½
Michigan +4½
Michigan State +7½
UNLV +16
Louisville +3½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 0-5
Season: 26-18-1
Wake Forest-North Carolina U67½
Texas State-Georgia Southern O49
UNLV-San Jose State U59
Hawaii-San Diego State U52
South Alabama-UL Lafayette O53½
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-24
Vanderbilt +18
Rutgers -6
Arizona +14½
Washington State +10
Oregon State +14
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Last week: 5-0
Season: 26-17-2
Arkansas +17
Boston College +11½
Michigan +4½
Oregon -10
UNLV +16
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-19
Kentucky -18
Wisconsin-Michigan U53½
Michigan +4½
Purdue +3
Stanford -7½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-18-2
Arkansas +17
Boston College +11½
Baylor-Texas Tech O57½
Nebraska +3
Texas-El Paso +6½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-19-1
Virginia Tech -2½
Michigan State +7½
Purdue +3
Nebraska +3
Tulsa -1
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-16-1
Arkansas +17
Miami +2½
Hawaii-San Diego State U52
Stanford -7½
Tulsa -1
Rich Velez
@RichVelez
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-25-1
Boston College +11½
Southern California -14½
Stanford -7½
Army +3½
Mississippi -11½