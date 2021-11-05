80°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 2:32 pm
 
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman reacts after a touchdown against Army during the second hal ...
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman reacts after a touchdown against Army during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. Wake Forest won 70-56. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-24-1

North Carolina -2½

Navy +20½

Texas State -3½

Purdue +3

UNLV +2

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-24

Wake Forest +2½

Utah State-New Mexico State O71

Ohio State -14½

Navy-Notre Dame O47½

Old Dominion -3

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-22

Pittsburgh -21

Houston -13

Baylor -7

New Mexico State +18½

Michigan State -3

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-22

Louisiana Tech +13½

Missouri +39½

Arkansas -4½

Notre Dame -20½

California -9

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-25

Pittsburgh -21

East Carolina -15½

Tennessee -1

Boise State +5

UNR -10½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-24-1

North Carolina State -2½

Wisconsin-Rutgers U37½

West Virginia +3½

Michigan State -3

Oregon -7

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-23

North Carolina State -2½

TCU +7

Nebraska +14½

Purdue +3

Washington +7

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-25

UAB -13½

Wake Forest +2½

Ohio State-Nebraska O67

Fresno State -5

UNR -10½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-23

Pittsburgh -21

North Carolina State -2½

Georgia Tech +10½

Iowa -12

SMU -4½

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-20

Georgia Tech +10½

North Carolina -2½

Tennessee-Kentucky U57

Middle Tennessee-Western Kentucky U67½

Marshall-Florida Atlantic U57½

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

