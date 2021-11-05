Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Paul Stone leads at 25-20 after nine weeks.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-24-1
North Carolina -2½
Navy +20½
Texas State -3½
Purdue +3
UNLV +2
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-24
Wake Forest +2½
Utah State-New Mexico State O71
Ohio State -14½
Navy-Notre Dame O47½
Old Dominion -3
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-22
Pittsburgh -21
Houston -13
Baylor -7
New Mexico State +18½
Michigan State -3
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-22
Louisiana Tech +13½
Missouri +39½
Arkansas -4½
Notre Dame -20½
California -9
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-25
Pittsburgh -21
East Carolina -15½
Tennessee -1
Boise State +5
UNR -10½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-24-1
North Carolina State -2½
Wisconsin-Rutgers U37½
West Virginia +3½
Michigan State -3
Oregon -7
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-23
North Carolina State -2½
TCU +7
Nebraska +14½
Purdue +3
Washington +7
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-25
UAB -13½
Wake Forest +2½
Ohio State-Nebraska O67
Fresno State -5
UNR -10½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-23
Pittsburgh -21
North Carolina State -2½
Georgia Tech +10½
Iowa -12
SMU -4½
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-20
Georgia Tech +10½
North Carolina -2½
Tennessee-Kentucky U57
Middle Tennessee-Western Kentucky U67½
Marshall-Florida Atlantic U57½
