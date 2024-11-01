66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) throws against Michigan State in the second half of an N ...
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) throws against Michigan State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
More Stories
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a flag is thrown during the first half of t ...
Sharp bettors, public on opposite sides in Raiders-Bengals game
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) carries the ball during an NFL football game ...
NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Raiders-Bengals
Jockey Rachel Richardson rides City of Troy ahead of the Breeders' Cup horse racing world champ ...
Breeders’ Cup analysis, picks for Friday’s 5 races
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Jackso ...
Weekend best bets: Contest leaders back same side in Lions-Packers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 12:50 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-23

Auburn -7½

Michigan State +7½

SMU -7

Michigan +14½

South Carolina +3

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-25

Vanderbilt +7½

Indiana -7½

North Carolina -2½

Navy -11½

Oregon -14½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 24-18-3

Virginia Tech -4

Central Florida -6

Minnesota -3

Rice +11½

Tennessee -17½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 27-16-2

Auburn -7½

Arkansas +7½

Michigan State +7½

North Carolina -2½

Iowa -2½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-23

Toledo-Eastern Michigan O54½

Indiana-Michigan State O53½

Pitt-SMU U57

Navy-Rice U48

UCLA-Nebraska U39

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 0-5

Season: 16-27-2

Air Force +22

Auburn -7½

SMU -7

Washington +2

South Carolina +3

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 4-1

Season: 25-20

Central Florida -6

Duke-Miami U55

Minnesota-Illinois U45½

Oklahoma State +4½

Navy-Rice O48

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-23-1

Syracuse +4

Arkansas +7½

Michigan State +7½

Michigan +14½

Penn State +3

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-20

Vanderbilt +7½

Arkansas +7½

Illinois +3

Wyoming-New Mexico O61

Ohio State-Penn State U47

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 5-0

Season: 29-15-1

Syracuse +4

Baylor-TCU O63½

Illinois +3

N.C. State -9½

South Carolina +3

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES