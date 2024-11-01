Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 10.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-23
Auburn -7½
Michigan State +7½
SMU -7
Michigan +14½
South Carolina +3
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-25
Vanderbilt +7½
Indiana -7½
North Carolina -2½
Navy -11½
Oregon -14½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 24-18-3
Virginia Tech -4
Central Florida -6
Minnesota -3
Rice +11½
Tennessee -17½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 27-16-2
Auburn -7½
Arkansas +7½
Michigan State +7½
North Carolina -2½
Iowa -2½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-23
Toledo-Eastern Michigan O54½
Indiana-Michigan State O53½
Pitt-SMU U57
Navy-Rice U48
UCLA-Nebraska U39
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 0-5
Season: 16-27-2
Air Force +22
Auburn -7½
SMU -7
Washington +2
South Carolina +3
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 4-1
Season: 25-20
Central Florida -6
Duke-Miami U55
Minnesota-Illinois U45½
Oklahoma State +4½
Navy-Rice O48
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-23-1
Syracuse +4
Arkansas +7½
Michigan State +7½
Michigan +14½
Penn State +3
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-20
Vanderbilt +7½
Arkansas +7½
Illinois +3
Wyoming-New Mexico O61
Ohio State-Penn State U47
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 5-0
Season: 29-15-1
Syracuse +4
Baylor-TCU O63½
Illinois +3
N.C. State -9½
South Carolina +3