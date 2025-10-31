Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 10.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-19-1
Florida +7
South Carolina +12½
N.C. State +5½
Oklahoma +3
Utah -10
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-26-1
Central Florida +3½
Ohio State -19
Ole Miss -12½
Georgia Tech -5½
Wake Forest +10½
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-22-1
Army-Air Force O48
Illinois -13
Louisville-Virginia Tech U53
Arizona-Colorado O52½
Hawaii-San Jose State O56½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 4-1
Season: 25-19-1
Army-Air Force U48
Kansas State +7
Boise State -17½
San Diego State -10½
Washington State -3½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-30
Vanderbilt-Texas O47
Louisville-Virginia Tech U53
Fresno State-Boise State U50½
Purdue-Michigan U49
Washington State-Oregon State U47
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-25-1
West Virginia +13
Penn State +19
Florida +7
Maryland +21
South Carolina +12½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-26
Army-Air Force O48
Mississippi State-Arkansas O66½
Purdue-Michigan U49
Wyoming-San Diego State U42
USC-Nebraska O59
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-27
Houston -13
Miami (Florida) -10½
Penn State +19
UNLV -4
Hawaii +1½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-20
Baylor -3½
Vanderbilt-Texas U47
Washington State -3½
Wake Forest +10½
Tennessee -3
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-18-2
UConn -11½
Minnesota -3½
Colorado +4
Georgia Tech -5½
Nebraska +4½