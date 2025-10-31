80°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs for a first down beside Mississippi cornerback Chris ...
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs for a first down beside Mississippi cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2025 - 1:59 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-19-1

Florida +7

South Carolina +12½

N.C. State +5½

Oklahoma +3

Utah -10

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-26-1

Central Florida +3½

Ohio State -19

Ole Miss -12½

Georgia Tech -5½

Wake Forest +10½

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-22-1

Army-Air Force O48

Illinois -13

Louisville-Virginia Tech U53

Arizona-Colorado O52½

Hawaii-San Jose State O56½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 4-1

Season: 25-19-1

Army-Air Force U48

Kansas State +7

Boise State -17½

San Diego State -10½

Washington State -3½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-30

Vanderbilt-Texas O47

Louisville-Virginia Tech U53

Fresno State-Boise State U50½

Purdue-Michigan U49

Washington State-Oregon State U47

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-25-1

West Virginia +13

Penn State +19

Florida +7

Maryland +21

South Carolina +12½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-26

Army-Air Force O48

Mississippi State-Arkansas O66½

Purdue-Michigan U49

Wyoming-San Diego State U42

USC-Nebraska O59

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-27

Houston -13

Miami (Florida) -10½

Penn State +19

UNLV -4

Hawaii +1½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-20

Baylor -3½

Vanderbilt-Texas U47

Washington State -3½

Wake Forest +10½

Tennessee -3

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-18-2

UConn -11½

Minnesota -3½

Colorado +4

Georgia Tech -5½

Nebraska +4½

