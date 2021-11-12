Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Paul Stone leads at 28-22 after 10 weeks.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-25-1
Texas -31
Baylor +5½
Kentucky-Vanderbilt U52½
New Mexico State +50½
Arkansas -3
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 1-4
Season: 22-28
Boston College +1
North Carolina State +2
East Carolina +5
Arkansas -3
UNR +3
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 24-26
Boston College +1
Washington State +14
East Carolina +5
Utah State +4½
UNR +3
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-25
Kansas +31
Wisconsin -24½
SMU -7
Tulane +3
San Jose State -4½
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-26
Houston -25
Washington State +14
UTSA -33
Middle Tennessee -10
Air Force -2½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-27-1
Connecticut-Clemson U51
North Carolina State +2
Oklahoma -5½
New Mexico State-Alabama U67
Tennessee +20
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Season: 26-24
Georgia State +10½
Indiana -7
Maryland +12
North Carolina State +2
Ohio State -20½
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-29
Iowa -4½
Syracuse +3
North Carolina State +2
Miami (Fla.) -2½
Air Force -2½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-25
Boston College +1
Texas -31
East Carolina +5
Miami-Florida State O60½
San Jose State -4½
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-22
Texas -31
Notre Dame -5½
Georgia Southern-Texas State U53
Air Force -2½
UNR +3
