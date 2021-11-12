79°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2021 - 2:32 pm
 
TCU defensive tackle Earl Barquet (97) tackles Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, right, for a ...
TCU defensive tackle Earl Barquet (97) tackles Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, right, for a loss in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-25-1

Texas -31

Baylor +5½

Kentucky-Vanderbilt U52½

New Mexico State +50½

Arkansas -3

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 1-4

Season: 22-28

Boston College +1

North Carolina State +2

East Carolina +5

Arkansas -3

UNR +3

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 24-26

Boston College +1

Washington State +14

East Carolina +5

Utah State +4½

UNR +3

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-25

Kansas +31

Wisconsin -24½

SMU -7

Tulane +3

San Jose State -4½

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-26

Houston -25

Washington State +14

UTSA -33

Middle Tennessee -10

Air Force -2½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-27-1

Connecticut-Clemson U51

North Carolina State +2

Oklahoma -5½

New Mexico State-Alabama U67

Tennessee +20

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Season: 26-24

Georgia State +10½

Indiana -7

Maryland +12

North Carolina State +2

Ohio State -20½

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-29

Iowa -4½

Syracuse +3

North Carolina State +2

Miami (Fla.) -2½

Air Force -2½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-25

Boston College +1

Texas -31

East Carolina +5

Miami-Florida State O60½

San Jose State -4½

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-22

Texas -31

Notre Dame -5½

Georgia Southern-Texas State U53

Air Force -2½

UNR +3

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

