jeff_german
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 2:13 pm
 
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman watches from the sidelines during an NCAA college football ...
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman watches from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-19

Texas -7

Wake Forest -4

Arkansas +3½

Maryland +10

Washington +13

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 17-32-1

Baylor -2½

Illinois -7

Tennessee -20½

Texas Christian +7

Kansas +4

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 5-0

Season: 28-22

Vanderbilt +17½

Georgia State -13½

Wyoming -8½

UCLA -20

Hawaii +11

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-23-1

Washington +13

California +13½

South Carolina-Florida O59

Notre Dame-Navy U39½

Michigan -31

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-25-1

Connecticut +13½

Penn State -10

Washington State -8½

Iowa Pick

North Texas +6

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-19

South Florida +17½

Washington +13

Texas Tech -4

Mississippi State +16½

Auburn -1½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-24-3

Pittsburgh-Virginia U41

Army-Troy U45½

Navy-Notre Dame O39½

J. Madison-Old Dominion O46½

Connecticut +13½

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-28-1

Illinois -7

Wake Forest -4

Syracuse +8

Georgia State -13½

Utah State-Hawaii O54

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-22-1

Purdue +7

Louisville +7

Alabama -12

Iowa State -1½

Texas Tech -4

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-22-3

Florida St.-Syracuse U51

West Virginia +8

South Carolina +8

Texas Christian +7

Army-Troy U45½

