Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
Nine handicappers and Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-19
Texas -7
Wake Forest -4
Arkansas +3½
Maryland +10
Washington +13
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 17-32-1
Baylor -2½
Illinois -7
Tennessee -20½
Texas Christian +7
Kansas +4
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 5-0
Season: 28-22
Vanderbilt +17½
Georgia State -13½
Wyoming -8½
UCLA -20
Hawaii +11
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-23-1
Washington +13
California +13½
South Carolina-Florida O59
Notre Dame-Navy U39½
Michigan -31
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-25-1
Connecticut +13½
Penn State -10
Washington State -8½
Iowa Pick
North Texas +6
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-19
South Florida +17½
Washington +13
Texas Tech -4
Mississippi State +16½
Auburn -1½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-24-3
Pittsburgh-Virginia U41
Army-Troy U45½
Navy-Notre Dame O39½
J. Madison-Old Dominion O46½
Connecticut +13½
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-28-1
Illinois -7
Wake Forest -4
Syracuse +8
Georgia State -13½
Utah State-Hawaii O54
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-22-1
Purdue +7
Louisville +7
Alabama -12
Iowa State -1½
Texas Tech -4
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-22-3
Florida St.-Syracuse U51
West Virginia +8
South Carolina +8
Texas Christian +7
Army-Troy U45½