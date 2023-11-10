Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 27-21-2
Vanderbilt-South Carolina U56½
Virginia Tech-Boston College O49
Mississippi-Georgia O58
New Mexico-Boise State U60½
UNR-Utah State O56
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 1-4
Season: 26-23-1
North Carolina -13½
Central Florida +2½
Texas Tech +3½
Utah +9
Texas Christian +12½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 4-1
Season: 26-24
Minnesota-Purdue U48
Colorado +10
Brigham Young +8½
Southern California-Oregon U77
Missouri +2½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 25-24-1
Michigan-Penn State U45
Northwestern +11½
Colorado +10
Washington State-California O59½
Arkansas -2½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 23-25-2
Minnesota -1
South Florida -7
Kansas -3½
Nebraska +2
Air Force -19½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-28
Alabama-Kentucky U46½
North Carolina State-Wake Forest U42½
Michigan-Penn State O45
Temple-South Florida O69
Texas State-Coastal Carolina U57
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-29
Boston College +1½
Washington State +2
Missouri +2½
New Mexico State +4½
Nebraska +2
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-29
Kentucky +11
Miami (Fla.) +14
Central Florida +2½
Penn State +4½
Texas Tech +3½
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-30
Virginia Tech-Boston College U49
Georgia Tech +14
Memphis -10½
Michigan -4½
West Virginia +11½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-29-3
Miami (Fla.)-Florida State U51
Oklahoma State -2½
Penn State +4½
Rutgers-Iowa U28
Oregon -16