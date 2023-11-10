63°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 3:37 pm
 
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) scrambles as Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6 ...
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) scrambles as Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 27-21-2

Vanderbilt-South Carolina U56½

Virginia Tech-Boston College O49

Mississippi-Georgia O58

New Mexico-Boise State U60½

UNR-Utah State O56

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 1-4

Season: 26-23-1

North Carolina -13½

Central Florida +2½

Texas Tech +3½

Utah +9

Texas Christian +12½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 4-1

Season: 26-24

Minnesota-Purdue U48

Colorado +10

Brigham Young +8½

Southern California-Oregon U77 

Missouri +2½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 25-24-1

Michigan-Penn State U45

Northwestern +11½

Colorado +10

Washington State-California O59½

Arkansas -2½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 23-25-2

Minnesota -1

South Florida -7

Kansas -3½

Nebraska +2

Air Force -19½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-28

Alabama-Kentucky U46½

North Carolina State-Wake Forest U42½

Michigan-Penn State O45

Temple-South Florida O69

Texas State-Coastal Carolina U57

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-29

Boston College +1½

Washington State +2

Missouri +2½

New Mexico State +4½

Nebraska +2

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-29

Kentucky +11

Miami (Fla.) +14

Central Florida +2½

Penn State +4½

Texas Tech +3½

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-30

Virginia Tech-Boston College U49

Georgia Tech +14

Memphis -10½

Michigan -4½

West Virginia +11½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-29-3

Miami (Fla.)-Florida State U51

Oklahoma State -2½

Penn State +4½

Rutgers-Iowa U28

Oregon -16

THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edge for Jets-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

