Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Kansas State lineb ...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine (45) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 29-27. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2024 - 4:05 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-26

Kansas +2½

Georgia Tech +10

Utah +3

Ole Miss +2

Michigan +14½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-26

Iowa State -2½

BYU -3

Missouri +3

Minnesota -6

Clemson -6½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-20-3

Texas -21½

Cincinnati -4½

Georgia Tech +10

Ole Miss +2

Indiana -14½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-19-2

West Virginia +4½

Arizona State -2½

Washington State -20½

Western Kentucky -17½

Hawaii +12½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-25

Duke-N.C. State O51½

Utah +3

BYU-Utah U40½

New Mexico State +17½

Hawaii +12½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Season: 20-28-2

Virginia +7½

Kansas +2½

Utah +3

Rutgers +6

Maryland +23½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-23

Missouri +3

Vanderbilt +6

Army-North Texas O62½

Minnesota-Rutgers U46

UNLV-Hawaii U51

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 22-27-1

Virginia +7½

N.C. State -3

Vanderbilt +6

Arkansas State +14

Virginia Tech +6½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-22

Iowa State -2½

Boise State -23½

Colorado-Texas Tech O62½

North Texas +3

Penn State -12½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-16-1

Utah +3

UNR-Boise State U61

Ole Miss +2

Utah State-Washington State O70

Clemson -6½

