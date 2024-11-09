Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 11.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-26
Kansas +2½
Georgia Tech +10
Utah +3
Ole Miss +2
Michigan +14½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-26
Iowa State -2½
BYU -3
Missouri +3
Minnesota -6
Clemson -6½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-20-3
Texas -21½
Cincinnati -4½
Georgia Tech +10
Ole Miss +2
Indiana -14½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-19-2
West Virginia +4½
Arizona State -2½
Washington State -20½
Western Kentucky -17½
Hawaii +12½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-25
Duke-N.C. State O51½
Utah +3
BYU-Utah U40½
New Mexico State +17½
Hawaii +12½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Season: 20-28-2
Virginia +7½
Kansas +2½
Utah +3
Rutgers +6
Maryland +23½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-23
Missouri +3
Vanderbilt +6
Army-North Texas O62½
Minnesota-Rutgers U46
UNLV-Hawaii U51
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 22-27-1
Virginia +7½
N.C. State -3
Vanderbilt +6
Arkansas State +14
Virginia Tech +6½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-22
Iowa State -2½
Boise State -23½
Colorado-Texas Tech O62½
North Texas +3
Penn State -12½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-16-1
Utah +3
UNR-Boise State U61
Ole Miss +2
Utah State-Washington State O70
Clemson -6½