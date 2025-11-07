Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 11.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-20-1
Texas Tech -10½
Penn State +14
Iowa State +7½
Missouri +7
Wake Forest +6½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-29-1
West Virginia -6½
Indiana -14
TCU -7½
North Carolina -7½
Florida State +1½
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 26-23-1
Colorado +6½
Texas Tech -10½
Kansas +5
TCU -7½
San Diego State -7
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-22-1
Liberty -7½
Louisiana Tech -6
Missouri +7
Coastal Carolina -7½
Air Force +5½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 20-30
Texas Tech -10½
Penn State +14
UConn +8½
Iowa +6½
Clemson -1½
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-28-1
Boston College +10½
Penn State +14
Miami (Florida) -28½
Wake Forest +6½
LSU +10½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-28
Maryland-Rutgers O57½
Missouri +7
Texas A&M-Missouri O48½
Virginia -6½
Wake Forest-Virginia U48
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 0-5
Season: 18-32
Penn State +14
Jacksonville State -1½
Texas A&M -7
Florida State +1½
Hawaii +7
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 26-24
Arkansas State +4½
Mississippi State +9½
Georgia-Mississippi State O56
Iowa +6½
Arizona -5
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-21-2
Mississippi State +9½
UConn +8½
Duke-UConn O63½
New Mexico State +9½
Hawaii +7