Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college ...
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2025 - 1:44 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 4-1

Season: 29-20-1

Texas Tech -10½

Penn State +14

Iowa State +7½

Missouri +7

Wake Forest +6½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-29-1

West Virginia -6½

Indiana -14

TCU -7½

North Carolina -7½

Florida State +1½

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 26-23-1

Colorado +6½

Texas Tech -10½

Kansas +5

TCU -7½

San Diego State -7

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-22-1

Liberty -7½

Louisiana Tech -6

Missouri +7

Coastal Carolina -7½

Air Force +5½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 20-30

Texas Tech -10½

Penn State +14

UConn +8½

Iowa +6½

Clemson -1½

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-28-1

Boston College +10½

Penn State +14

Miami (Florida) -28½

Wake Forest +6½

LSU +10½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-28

Maryland-Rutgers O57½

Missouri +7

Texas A&M-Missouri O48½

Virginia -6½

Wake Forest-Virginia U48

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 0-5

Season: 18-32

Penn State +14

Jacksonville State -1½

Texas A&M -7

Florida State +1½

Hawaii +7

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 26-24

Arkansas State +4½

Mississippi State +9½

Georgia-Mississippi State O56

Iowa +6½

Arizona -5

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-21-2

Mississippi State +9½

UConn +8½

Duke-UConn O63½

New Mexico State +9½

Hawaii +7

