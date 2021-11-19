70°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2021 - 1:53 pm
 
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, center, gets past West Virginia safety Scottie Young (1 ...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, center, gets past West Virginia safety Scottie Young (19) and cornerback Jackie Matthews (3) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 26-27-2

Boston College -2

Iowa State +3½

UAB +4½

Texas Tech +10

Kansas State -1

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 25-29-1

Michigan State-Ohio State O68½

Florida State-Boston College O55

Rutgers +17½

Wake Forest-Clemson O56½

North Texas -10

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 28-26-1

SMU +10

Michigan -15½

Minnesota -7½

Wake Forest +4

Iowa State +3½

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-27

Pittsburgh -14½

North Carolina State -11

Missouri +8½

Texas +3

South Carolina +7½

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 27-27-1

Illinois +11½

California -1½

Oregon State +3

UCLA -3½

North Texas -10

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 23-30-2

SMU-Cincinnati U65

Ohio State -19

Maryland +15½

Alabama -20½

Iowa State +3½

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-27

Cincinnati -10

Ohio State -19

South Alabama +28

Clemson -4

Nebraska +9½

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-32

Boston College -2

Wake Forest +4

Western Kentucky -10½

UCLA -3½

UAB-UTSA U53½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-28

Cincinnati -10

Virginia Tech +8

Michigan -15½

Boston College -2

Oregon +3

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-24

West Virginia -3

Texas-West Virginia U56½

Boston College -2

Kansas State -1

Baylor-Kansas State U50

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

