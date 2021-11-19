Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Paul Stone leads at 31-24 after 11 weeks.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 26-27-2
Boston College -2
Iowa State +3½
UAB +4½
Texas Tech +10
Kansas State -1
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 25-29-1
Michigan State-Ohio State O68½
Florida State-Boston College O55
Rutgers +17½
Wake Forest-Clemson O56½
North Texas -10
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 28-26-1
SMU +10
Michigan -15½
Minnesota -7½
Wake Forest +4
Iowa State +3½
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-27
Pittsburgh -14½
North Carolina State -11
Missouri +8½
Texas +3
South Carolina +7½
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 27-27-1
Illinois +11½
California -1½
Oregon State +3
UCLA -3½
North Texas -10
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 23-30-2
SMU-Cincinnati U65
Ohio State -19
Maryland +15½
Alabama -20½
Iowa State +3½
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-27
Cincinnati -10
Ohio State -19
South Alabama +28
Clemson -4
Nebraska +9½
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-32
Boston College -2
Wake Forest +4
Western Kentucky -10½
UCLA -3½
UAB-UTSA U53½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-28
Cincinnati -10
Virginia Tech +8
Michigan -15½
Boston College -2
Oregon +3
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-24
West Virginia -3
Texas-West Virginia U56½
Boston College -2
Kansas State -1
Baylor-Kansas State U50
