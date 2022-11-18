Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12
Nine handicappers and Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-22
Baylor +2
Arkansas +2½
Army -10
Texas -9
Stanford +5
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-35-1
Tennessee -22
Michigan -17½
Kansas +9
Texas Christian -2
Oklahoma State +7½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-25
Liberty -10
Northwestern +17½
Duke +7
Temple +17
Charlotte +2½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 27-26-2
Washington -31
Hawaii +11½
Middle Tennessee +6
Ala.-Birmingham +15
Florida State -24
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 28-26-1
Ohio State -27
Connecticut +10
Navy +15½
North Carolina -21
Colorado St.-Air Force U43
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-21
Army -10
Georgia State +9½
Georgia-Kentucky U48½
UCLA +2½
Colorado State +22
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-26-3
USC-UCLA O76
Stanford-California U46½
Oklahoma State +7½
Oklahoma St.-Oklahoma O66½
Colorado St.-Air Force U43
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 22-32-1
Liberty -10
USC-UCLA O76
Arkansas +2½
Utah -2½
Michigan -17½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-25-1
Duke +7
Kansas State -7½
Clemson -19
Iowa +2½
Oklahoma State +7½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-23-3
Texas Tech-Iowa State U47½
Connecticut +10
Oklahoma State +7½
Boise State-Wyoming U44
Hawaii +11½