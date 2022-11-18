62°F
jeff_german
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2022 - 1:30 pm
 
Connecticut head coach Jim Mora singles to players during the second half of an NCAA college fo ...
Connecticut head coach Jim Mora singles to players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-22

Baylor +2

Arkansas +2½

Army -10

Texas -9

Stanford +5

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-35-1

Tennessee -22

Michigan -17½

Kansas +9

Texas Christian -2

Oklahoma State +7½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-25

Liberty -10

Northwestern +17½

Duke +7

Temple +17

Charlotte +2½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 27-26-2

Washington -31

Hawaii +11½

Middle Tennessee +6

Ala.-Birmingham +15

Florida State -24

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 28-26-1

Ohio State -27

Connecticut +10

Navy +15½

North Carolina -21

Colorado St.-Air Force U43

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-21

Army -10

Georgia State +9½

Georgia-Kentucky U48½

UCLA +2½

Colorado State +22

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-26-3

USC-UCLA O76

Stanford-California U46½

Oklahoma State +7½

Oklahoma St.-Oklahoma O66½

Colorado St.-Air Force U43

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 22-32-1

Liberty -10

USC-UCLA O76

Arkansas +2½

Utah -2½

Michigan -17½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-25-1

Duke +7

Kansas State -7½

Clemson -19

Iowa +2½

Oklahoma State +7½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 29-23-3

Texas Tech-Iowa State U47½

Connecticut +10

Oklahoma State +7½

Boise State-Wyoming U44

Hawaii +11½

