62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Kansas State lineb ...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine (45) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 29-27. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
More Stories
Caesars bettor wagers $1M on heavily-bet Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the ball during the second half of an ...
NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL foo ...
Weekend best bets: Hot handicappers back same side in Chiefs-Bills
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball during an NFL football game ag ...
Pro sports bettors back same side in Commanders-Eagles ‘TNF’ game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 5-0

Season: 29-26

Arkansas +12

Kansas +2½

Florida +3½

Michigan State +2½

Wisconsin +13

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-29

Tulane -7

BYU -2½

Tennessee +9½

LSU -3½

Oregon -13

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-22-3

South Alabama +7½

New Mexico +11

SMU -18½

Tennessee +9½

Air Force +3

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-20-2

Arkansas +12

Georgia -9½

Virginia +21½

Air Force +3

Nebraska +7½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-27

Florida Atlantic-Temple O51

Texas-Arkansas O57

South Florida-Charlotte O55

Clemson-Pitt U52½

Missouri-South Carolina U41½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 5-0

Season: 25-28-2

Northwestern +28½

Kansas +2½

Georgia -9½

Kansas State -7½

Wisconsin +13

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-26

Florida Atlantic-Temple O51

Rutgers +4½

Washington State-New Mexico O71½

Syracuse +10

Hawaii-Utah State U61

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-31-1

Northwestern +28½

Cal -10

Tennessee +9½

Nebraska +7½

UNLV -21½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-25

Arkansas State +3

Utah State +3

Georgia -9½

Virginia +21½

Michigan State-Illinois U47½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 5-0

Season: 38-16-1

Florida Atlantic +2½

Clemson-Pitt O52½

Louisiana Monroe-Auburn U46

New Mexico +11

Michigan State-Illinois U47½

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES