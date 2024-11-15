Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 12.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 5-0
Season: 29-26
Arkansas +12
Kansas +2½
Florida +3½
Michigan State +2½
Wisconsin +13
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-29
Tulane -7
BYU -2½
Tennessee +9½
LSU -3½
Oregon -13
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-22-3
South Alabama +7½
New Mexico +11
SMU -18½
Tennessee +9½
Air Force +3
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-20-2
Arkansas +12
Georgia -9½
Virginia +21½
Air Force +3
Nebraska +7½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-27
Florida Atlantic-Temple O51
Texas-Arkansas O57
South Florida-Charlotte O55
Clemson-Pitt U52½
Missouri-South Carolina U41½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 5-0
Season: 25-28-2
Northwestern +28½
Kansas +2½
Georgia -9½
Kansas State -7½
Wisconsin +13
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-26
Florida Atlantic-Temple O51
Rutgers +4½
Washington State-New Mexico O71½
Syracuse +10
Hawaii-Utah State U61
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-31-1
Northwestern +28½
Cal -10
Tennessee +9½
Nebraska +7½
UNLV -21½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-25
Arkansas State +3
Utah State +3
Georgia -9½
Virginia +21½
Michigan State-Illinois U47½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 5-0
Season: 38-16-1
Florida Atlantic +2½
Clemson-Pitt O52½
Louisiana Monroe-Auburn U46
New Mexico +11
Michigan State-Illinois U47½