Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Logan Howla ...
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Logan Howland (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2025 - 2:41 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-21-1

Arizona +6½

Oklahoma +6

Duke -4½

Baylor +8½

TCU +3

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-33-1

Alabama -6

Southern Miss -3

Texas Tech -23½

Penn State -7

Georgia -6½

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-26-1

Virginia +4½

Michigan State +7

Utah State +6

Florida +11½

Wyoming +3½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-25-1

Air Force +7½

New Mexico -14½

Southern Miss -3

Duke -4½

Western Kentucky -13½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 25-30

Air Force + 7½

Michigan State +7

East Carolina -3

Texas + 6½

TCU-BYU U51

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-31-1

South Carolina +17½

Central Florida +23½

Michigan State +7

North Carolina +5½

Coastal Carolina-Georgia Southern O59½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-31

Air Force-UConn O63½

New Mexico -14½

North Carolina +5½

Purdue-Washington U51½

Utah State-UNLV O68

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 22-33

Texas A&M -17½

Alabama -6

Georgia Tech -16½

Penn State -7

Ole Miss -11½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-27

Cincinnati -6½

Ball State +2½

UTEP-Missouri State U48½

Oklahoma-Alabama U46½

East Carolina -3

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-22-2

Cincinnati -6½

Pitt +12½

Air Force-UConn O63½

USC -6½

Jacksonville State +3

