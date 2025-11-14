Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 12.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-21-1
Arizona +6½
Oklahoma +6
Duke -4½
Baylor +8½
TCU +3
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-33-1
Alabama -6
Southern Miss -3
Texas Tech -23½
Penn State -7
Georgia -6½
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-26-1
Virginia +4½
Michigan State +7
Utah State +6
Florida +11½
Wyoming +3½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-25-1
Air Force +7½
New Mexico -14½
Southern Miss -3
Duke -4½
Western Kentucky -13½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 25-30
Air Force + 7½
Michigan State +7
East Carolina -3
Texas + 6½
TCU-BYU U51
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-31-1
South Carolina +17½
Central Florida +23½
Michigan State +7
North Carolina +5½
Coastal Carolina-Georgia Southern O59½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-31
Air Force-UConn O63½
New Mexico -14½
North Carolina +5½
Purdue-Washington U51½
Utah State-UNLV O68
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-33
Texas A&M -17½
Alabama -6
Georgia Tech -16½
Penn State -7
Ole Miss -11½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-27
Cincinnati -6½
Ball State +2½
UTEP-Missouri State U48½
Oklahoma-Alabama U46½
East Carolina -3
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-22-2
Cincinnati -6½
Pitt +12½
Air Force-UConn O63½
USC -6½
Jacksonville State +3