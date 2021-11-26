Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 13
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Paul Stone leads at 34-26 after 12 weeks.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-31-2
New Mexico State -6½
Oklahoma +4
Clemson-South Carolina U43
LSU +6½
Arkansas State -2
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-32-1
Miami (Fla.)-Duke O68
Wake Forest-Boston College O64½
Notre Dame -20½
Western Kentucky +1
Florida State +3
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-29-1
Kentucky +3
California +6½
Oregon State +6½
Notre Dame -20½
Penn State -1½
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-29
Troy +6½
Wake Forest -4½
Louisville -3
Tulsa +6½
Texas State +2
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 32-27-1
Navy -12½
Southern Mississippi -13
Notre Dame -20½
Wyoming -10½
UNR -4
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-33-2
Miami (Fla.)-Duke U68
Pittsburgh -13
Georgia-Georgia Tech U54½
Minnesota +7
Oklahoma-Oklahoma State O49½
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Season: 32-28
Duke +21½
North Texas +10½
California +6½
Louisiana-Monroe +22
UNR -4
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-35
Southern Mississippi -13
Wyoming -10½
Michigan State +1½
Florida State +3
UNR-Colorado State O56½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-31
Georgia State -6½
Syracuse +13
Rutgers +2
Baylor -14½
Alabama -20
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-26
Army +3½
Texas Tech-Baylor U52
Wyoming -10½
Tulsa-SMU U62
Penn State -1½
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.