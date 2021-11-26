61°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 13

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2021 - 3:15 pm
 
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) runs during the first half of an NCAA college footb ...
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game after the game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-4

Season: 27-31-2

New Mexico State -6½

Oklahoma +4

Clemson-South Carolina U43

LSU +6½

Arkansas State -2

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-32-1

Miami (Fla.)-Duke O68

Wake Forest-Boston College O64½

Notre Dame -20½

Western Kentucky +1

Florida State +3

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-29-1

Kentucky +3

California +6½

Oregon State +6½

Notre Dame -20½

Penn State -1½

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-29

Troy +6½

Wake Forest -4½

Louisville -3

Tulsa +6½

Texas State +2

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 32-27-1

Navy -12½

Southern Mississippi -13

Notre Dame -20½

Wyoming -10½

UNR -4

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-33-2

Miami (Fla.)-Duke U68

Pittsburgh -13

Georgia-Georgia Tech U54½

Minnesota +7

Oklahoma-Oklahoma State O49½

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Season: 32-28

Duke +21½

North Texas +10½

California +6½

Louisiana-Monroe +22

UNR -4

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-35

Southern Mississippi -13

Wyoming -10½

Michigan State +1½

Florida State +3

UNR-Colorado State O56½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-31

Georgia State -6½

Syracuse +13

Rutgers +2

Baylor -14½

Alabama -20

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-26

Army +3½

Texas Tech-Baylor U52

Wyoming -10½

Tulsa-SMU U62

Penn State -1½

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

