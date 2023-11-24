Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 13
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-23-2
Ohio State-Michigan O46½
Florida State-Florida U49
Colorado-Utah O48½
Iowa State-Kansas State U45½
Colorado State -5½
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-27-1
Michigan -3½
Cincinnati +7
South Carolina +7½
Auburn +13½
Texas A&M +11½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season:31-28-1
Wake Forest-Syracuse U43
North Carolina State +2½
Georgia Southern +9
Arizona-Arizona State U50
Northwestern +6
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-4
Season:30-30
Ohio State-Michigan O46½
Colorado-Utah O48½
San Jose State +2½
Northwestern-Illinois O48
Connecticut-Massachusetts U51½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 27-31-2
Michigan -3½
Florida State -6½
South Alabama -6
Auburn +13½
Louisiana State -11½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 4-1
Season: 27-33
Kansas -7
Florida State -6½
North Carolina State +2½
Alabama -13½
Northwestern +6
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-34
Virginia Tech-Virginia O52½
Clemson-South Carolina U49½
Colorado-Utah U48½
Alabama-Auburn U47½
West Virginia-Baylor U54½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-34
Washington State +15½
San Diego St +5
Auburn +13½
Illinois -6
Jacksonville State -3
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-34-3
Ohio State +3½
Clemson -7½
North Carolina State +2½
California-UCLA U50½
Alabama -13½
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-37
Kentucky +8
North Carolina State +2½
Navy +19½
West Virginia -11½
Colorado State -5½