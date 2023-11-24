60°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 13

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2023 - 1:30 pm
 
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, center, gestures after running for a first down during ...
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, center, gestures after running for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-23-2

Ohio State-Michigan O46½

Florida State-Florida U49

Colorado-Utah O48½

Iowa State-Kansas State U45½

Colorado State -5½

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-27-1

Michigan -3½

Cincinnati +7

South Carolina +7½

Auburn +13½

Texas A&M +11½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season:31-28-1

Wake Forest-Syracuse U43

North Carolina State +2½

Georgia Southern +9

Arizona-Arizona State U50

Northwestern +6

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-4

Season:30-30

Ohio State-Michigan O46½

Colorado-Utah O48½

San Jose State +2½

Northwestern-Illinois O48

Connecticut-Massachusetts U51½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 27-31-2

Michigan -3½

Florida State -6½

South Alabama -6

Auburn +13½

Louisiana State -11½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 4-1

Season: 27-33

Kansas -7

Florida State -6½

North Carolina State +2½

Alabama -13½

Northwestern +6

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-34

Virginia Tech-Virginia O52½

Clemson-South Carolina U49½

Colorado-Utah U48½

Alabama-Auburn U47½

West Virginia-Baylor U54½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-34

Washington State +15½

San Diego St +5

Auburn +13½

Illinois -6

Jacksonville State -3

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-34-3

Ohio State +3½

Clemson -7½

North Carolina State +2½

California-UCLA U50½

Alabama -13½

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-37

Kentucky +8

North Carolina State +2½

Navy +19½

West Virginia -11½

Colorado State -5½

