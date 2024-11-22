66°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 13

Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) throws a pass during first half of an NCAA college ...
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) throws a pass during first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
November 22, 2024 - 2:04 pm
November 22, 2024 - 2:04 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-27

Virginia +10

Kansas +2½

Oklahoma State +4½

Auburn +2

Oklahoma +13½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 27-33

Colorado -2½

Penn State -11½

Indiana +10½

Iowa State -6½

Alabama -13½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-24-3

Louisville -7½

Florida +12

Indiana +10½

Troy +9½

Fresno State -3½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-21-2

Virginia +10

Florida +12

Air Force +3

Mississippi State +8

Notre Dame -14

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-30

Central Florida-West Virginia U63½

Northwestern-Michigan U36½

UTEP-Tennessee U52

New Mexico State-Middle Tennessee State O53½

Colorado State-Fresno State U44

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Season: 29-29-2

Virginia +10

Kansas +2½

Minnesota +11½

Louisiana Monroe-Arkansas State U52

Fresno State -3½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 32-28

Boston College +2

Duke +3

Illinois +1½

Stanford +14½

Air Force +3

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 24-35-1

Miami (Florida) -23½

West Virginia +3½

Syracuse -10½

Maryland +4

Ohio State -10½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 34-26

Virginia +10

Duke +3

Kentucky +20½

Kentucky-Texas U47

Notre Dame -14

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 1-4

Season: 39-20-1

Georgia Southern +2½

West Virginia +3½

Florida Atlantic +3

USC -4½

Oklahoma +13½

