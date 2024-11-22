Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 13
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 13.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-27
Virginia +10
Kansas +2½
Oklahoma State +4½
Auburn +2
Oklahoma +13½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-33
Colorado -2½
Penn State -11½
Indiana +10½
Iowa State -6½
Alabama -13½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-24-3
Louisville -7½
Florida +12
Indiana +10½
Troy +9½
Fresno State -3½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-21-2
Virginia +10
Florida +12
Air Force +3
Mississippi State +8
Notre Dame -14
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-30
Central Florida-West Virginia U63½
Northwestern-Michigan U36½
UTEP-Tennessee U52
New Mexico State-Middle Tennessee State O53½
Colorado State-Fresno State U44
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-29-2
Virginia +10
Kansas +2½
Minnesota +11½
Louisiana Monroe-Arkansas State U52
Fresno State -3½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 32-28
Boston College +2
Duke +3
Illinois +1½
Stanford +14½
Air Force +3
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 24-35-1
Miami (Florida) -23½
West Virginia +3½
Syracuse -10½
Maryland +4
Ohio State -10½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 34-26
Virginia +10
Duke +3
Kentucky +20½
Kentucky-Texas U47
Notre Dame -14
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 1-4
Season: 39-20-1
Georgia Southern +2½
West Virginia +3½
Florida Atlantic +3
USC -4½
Oklahoma +13½