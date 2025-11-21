Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 13
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 13.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 2-3
Season: 35-24-1
Louisville +2½
Temple +9½
TCU +1½
Pitt +2½
Cincinnati +2½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-35-1
Minnesota +3½
UConn -7
Nebraska +8
Cal -3½
Arizona State -7
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-28-1
Virginia Tech +18½
Tulsa +10
Florida Atlantic +7
Pitt +2½
UCLA +10½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 1-4
Season: 30-29-1
Northwestern -3½
Arizona -6½
New Mexico State +3
Kentucky +8½
San Diego State -12½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 26-34
Rutgers +32½
UTSA +2½
Maryland +14
Florida +4
LSU -22
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-34-1
Charlotte +43½
James Madison -13½
UAB +21½
Penn State -8
LSU -22
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 0-5
Season: 24-36
Missouri State +6½
New Mexico State +3
Middle Tennessee -6½
Nebraska-Penn State U44½
New Mexico-Air Force O54½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-37
TCU +1½
La. Monroe-Texas State O58½
Air Force +4
Stanford +3½
Colorado +7
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-30
James Madison -13½
UTSA +2½
Arkansas +8½
Michigan-Maryland U46½
Georgia Tech -2½
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 1-4
Season: 32-26-2
Army -10
UTSA +2½
Vanderbilt -8½
Central Florida -13½
Florida +4