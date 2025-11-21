55°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 13

Clemson cornerback Branden Strozier (1) falls as he attempts to tackle Louisville wide receiver ...
Clemson cornerback Branden Strozier (1) falls as he attempts to tackle Louisville wide receiver Antonio Meeks (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2025 - 1:53 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 2-3

Season: 35-24-1

Louisville +2½

Temple +9½

TCU +1½

Pitt +2½

Cincinnati +2½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-35-1

Minnesota +3½

UConn -7

Nebraska +8

Cal -3½

Arizona State -7

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-28-1

Virginia Tech +18½

Tulsa +10

Florida Atlantic +7

Pitt +2½

UCLA +10½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 1-4

Season: 30-29-1

Northwestern -3½

Arizona -6½

New Mexico State +3

Kentucky +8½

San Diego State -12½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 26-34

Rutgers +32½

UTSA +2½

Maryland +14

Florida +4

LSU -22

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-34-1

Charlotte +43½

James Madison -13½

UAB +21½

Penn State -8

LSU -22

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 0-5

Season: 24-36

Missouri State +6½

New Mexico State +3

Middle Tennessee -6½

Nebraska-Penn State U44½

New Mexico-Air Force O54½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-37

TCU +1½

La. Monroe-Texas State O58½

Air Force +4

Stanford +3½

Colorado +7

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-30

James Madison -13½

UTSA +2½

Arkansas +8½

Michigan-Maryland U46½

Georgia Tech -2½

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 1-4

Season: 32-26-2

Army -10

UTSA +2½

Vanderbilt -8½

Central Florida -13½

Florida +4

