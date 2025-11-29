63°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 14

Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball behind tight end Alex Bauman (87) during the f ...
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball behind tight end Alex Bauman (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2025 - 4:34 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-27-1

Miami (Florida) -7

Arkansas +4

LSU +10½

Washington +6½

Auburn +5½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-38-1

Texas Tech -23½

Miami (Florida) -7

Missouri -4

Fresno State -3½

Notre Dame -32

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 35-29-1

Florida Atlantic +7

West Virginia +23½

Syracuse +3

Oregon State +13½

Stanford +32

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-31-1

Kentucky +3

Wisconsin -2

Penn State -14

Washington State -13½

Auburn +5½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 27-38

Colorado-Kansas State U50½

Pitt +7

Washington +6½

Vanderbilt-Tennessee O65½

Virginia Tech +8½

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-37-1

South Carolina -2½

Central Florida +17½

Tulsa -9½

Washington +6½

UNR +7½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-38

Maryland-Michigan State U48½

Northwestern-Illinois O44½

UNLV-UNR O53½

Fresno State -3½

Hawaii -7½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-40

Baylor -2½

Kentucky +3

Pitt +7

BYU -17½

Delaware -4

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 31-34

Pitt +7

UTSA -7½

Vanderbilt-Tennessee O65½

Minnesota +2

Auburn +5½

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-29-2

Ohio State -9½

Pitt +7

Vanderbilt +3

Florida State-Florida U49½

Washington State -13½

