Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 14
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 14.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-27-1
Miami (Florida) -7
Arkansas +4
LSU +10½
Washington +6½
Auburn +5½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-38-1
Texas Tech -23½
Miami (Florida) -7
Missouri -4
Fresno State -3½
Notre Dame -32
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 35-29-1
Florida Atlantic +7
West Virginia +23½
Syracuse +3
Oregon State +13½
Stanford +32
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-31-1
Kentucky +3
Wisconsin -2
Penn State -14
Washington State -13½
Auburn +5½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-38
Colorado-Kansas State U50½
Pitt +7
Washington +6½
Vanderbilt-Tennessee O65½
Virginia Tech +8½
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-37-1
South Carolina -2½
Central Florida +17½
Tulsa -9½
Washington +6½
UNR +7½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-38
Maryland-Michigan State U48½
Northwestern-Illinois O44½
UNLV-UNR O53½
Fresno State -3½
Hawaii -7½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-40
Baylor -2½
Kentucky +3
Pitt +7
BYU -17½
Delaware -4
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 31-34
Pitt +7
UTSA -7½
Vanderbilt-Tennessee O65½
Minnesota +2
Auburn +5½
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-29-2
Ohio State -9½
Pitt +7
Vanderbilt +3
Florida State-Florida U49½
Washington State -13½