Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2
Ten handicappers offer five picks on college football games throughout the season. Joe D’Amico and Wes Reynolds lead the way at 4-1 after one week.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Pittsburgh -3½
East Carolina +2
Wyoming -7
Middle Tennessee +20
Utah -7
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Western Kentucky-Army O52
Oregon-Ohio State O63½
Toledo-Notre Dame O55½
Ball State +22½
California +11
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Notre Dame -17
Air Force -6
Liberty -4
Texas -7
Utah -7
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Oregon-Ohio State U63½
Miami (Ohio)-Minnesota U54
Purdue-Connecticut U57½
Eastern Michigan-Wisconsin U52
San Diego State +2
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Florida -28½
South Carolina -2
California +11
Rice +8
Arizona -2
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Wyoming -7
Air Force-Navy O40½
Iowa +4
Miami (Fla.) -9
Washington +6½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
South Florida +28½
Toledo +17
Texas A&M-Colorado U50
Arkansas +7
Washington +6½
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Illinois +10½
Army -5½
Rutgers -2
Purdue -34
North Carolina State -1
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Pittsburgh -3½
East Carolina +2
Air Force -6
Iowa State -4
Miami (Fla.) -9
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Pittsburgh-Tennessee U56½
Air Force -6
Appalachian State-Miami (Fla.) O54½
Liberty -4
San Diego State +2
