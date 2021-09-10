100°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) plays against Massachusetts during the second half o ...
Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) plays against Massachusetts during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Pittsburgh -3½

East Carolina +2

Wyoming -7

Middle Tennessee +20

Utah -7

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Western Kentucky-Army O52

Oregon-Ohio State O63½

Toledo-Notre Dame O55½

Ball State +22½

California +11

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Notre Dame -17

Air Force -6

Liberty -4

Texas -7

Utah -7

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Oregon-Ohio State U63½

Miami (Ohio)-Minnesota U54

Purdue-Connecticut U57½

Eastern Michigan-Wisconsin U52

San Diego State +2

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Florida -28½

South Carolina -2

California +11

Rice +8

Arizona -2

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Wyoming -7

Air Force-Navy O40½

Iowa +4

Miami (Fla.) -9

Washington +6½

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

South Florida +28½

Toledo +17

Texas A&M-Colorado U50

Arkansas +7

Washington +6½

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Illinois +10½

Army -5½

Rutgers -2

Purdue -34

North Carolina State -1

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Pittsburgh -3½

East Carolina +2

Air Force -6

Iowa State -4

Miami (Fla.) -9

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Pittsburgh-Tennessee U56½

Air Force -6

Appalachian State-Miami (Fla.) O54½

Liberty -4

San Diego State +2

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

