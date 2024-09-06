103°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs against North Dakota State during an NCAA college foo ...
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs against North Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Tulane +8½

Iowa State +3

Illinois +4½

Texas Tech +1

N.C. State +9

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Syracuse +3

Tulane +8½

Virginia Pick

Nebraska -6½

Oklahoma -27½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Bowling Green-Penn State O49½

Troy-Memphis O57½

Temple-Navy O42½

Missouri -34½

Liberty-New Mexico State U54

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Georgia Tech -3

Tulane +8½

Baylor +14½

Northern Illinois +28

Ole Miss -43

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Georgia Tech-Syracuse O61

Pitt-Cincinnati O62½

Texas-Michigan U42½

South Carolina-Kentucky U42½

Marshall-Virginia Tech O53

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Syracuse +3

Northern Illinois +28

UTSA-Texas State U61½

Oregon -18½

Utah State +28½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Bowling Green-Penn State O49½

South Carolina +9

Iowa State +3

Colorado-Nebraska O56

Arizona State -5½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Texas -7

Arkansas +10

Colorado +6½

Colorado-Nebraska O56

N.C. State +9

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Iowa State-Iowa U35

Maryland -9½

Ohio +2

Ohio State -37½

Appalachian State-Clemson U52½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Syracuse +3

Michigan +7

Baylor-Utah O55½

East Carolina-Old Dominion U54

Utah State +28½

