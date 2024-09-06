Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 2.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Tulane +8½
Iowa State +3
Illinois +4½
Texas Tech +1
N.C. State +9
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Syracuse +3
Tulane +8½
Virginia Pick
Nebraska -6½
Oklahoma -27½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Bowling Green-Penn State O49½
Troy-Memphis O57½
Temple-Navy O42½
Missouri -34½
Liberty-New Mexico State U54
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Georgia Tech -3
Tulane +8½
Baylor +14½
Northern Illinois +28
Ole Miss -43
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Georgia Tech-Syracuse O61
Pitt-Cincinnati O62½
Texas-Michigan U42½
South Carolina-Kentucky U42½
Marshall-Virginia Tech O53
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Syracuse +3
Northern Illinois +28
UTSA-Texas State U61½
Oregon -18½
Utah State +28½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Bowling Green-Penn State O49½
South Carolina +9
Iowa State +3
Colorado-Nebraska O56
Arizona State -5½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Texas -7
Arkansas +10
Colorado +6½
Colorado-Nebraska O56
N.C. State +9
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Iowa State-Iowa U35
Maryland -9½
Ohio +2
Ohio State -37½
Appalachian State-Clemson U52½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Syracuse +3
Michigan +7
Baylor-Utah O55½
East Carolina-Old Dominion U54
Utah State +28½