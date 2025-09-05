87°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, left, avoids a tackle by Utah safety Tao Johnson during the fi ...
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, left, avoids a tackle by Utah safety Tao Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2025 - 12:45 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 5-0

Season: 5-0

Iowa +3½

Baylor +2½

Duke +2½

Florida -18

UCLA -2½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

SMU -2½

Oregon -28

North Carolina -13½

Arizona State -6½

Michigan +5

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Penn State -42

Kent State-Texas Tech O60½

Ole Miss -9

Missouri State-Marshall O54

New Mexico State +4

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Utah State +32

Kansas-Missouri O51

Ole Miss-Kentucky U50½

Memphis -13½

BYU -21½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 0-5

Central Michigan-Pitt U49½

Utah State-Texas A&M O56½

Fresno State-Oregon State U45

North Texas-Western Michigan U56

Bowling Green-Cincinnati U46½

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

San Jose State +36½

UAB-Navy O59½

Cincinnati -23½

Virginia Tech -2

UCLA -2½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Penn State -42

Florida International-Penn State O53½

Utah State +32

Georgia Southern-USC O61

Sam Houston-Hawaii U49½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Penn State -42

Central Michigan +22

Baylor +2½

Oregon State -2½

Rice +14

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Missouri -6½

Navy -21

Texas-San Antonio -3½

Ohio +3½

Sam Houston-Hawaii U49½

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

SMU -2½

Missouri -6½

South Alabama +13

Vanderbilt +2

Boston College +4

