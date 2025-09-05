Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 2.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 5-0
Season: 5-0
Iowa +3½
Baylor +2½
Duke +2½
Florida -18
UCLA -2½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
SMU -2½
Oregon -28
North Carolina -13½
Arizona State -6½
Michigan +5
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Penn State -42
Kent State-Texas Tech O60½
Ole Miss -9
Missouri State-Marshall O54
New Mexico State +4
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Utah State +32
Kansas-Missouri O51
Ole Miss-Kentucky U50½
Memphis -13½
BYU -21½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 0-5
Central Michigan-Pitt U49½
Utah State-Texas A&M O56½
Fresno State-Oregon State U45
North Texas-Western Michigan U56
Bowling Green-Cincinnati U46½
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
San Jose State +36½
UAB-Navy O59½
Cincinnati -23½
Virginia Tech -2
UCLA -2½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Penn State -42
Florida International-Penn State O53½
Utah State +32
Georgia Southern-USC O61
Sam Houston-Hawaii U49½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Penn State -42
Central Michigan +22
Baylor +2½
Oregon State -2½
Rice +14
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Missouri -6½
Navy -21
Texas-San Antonio -3½
Ohio +3½
Sam Houston-Hawaii U49½
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
SMU -2½
Missouri -6½
South Alabama +13
Vanderbilt +2
Boston College +4