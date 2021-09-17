93°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2021 - 2:11 pm
 
Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai runs against Stanford during the second half of ...
Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai runs against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 4-5-1

Ball State +6½

Southern California -7½

Georgia Southern +23½

Memphis +3½

Texas -25½

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 3-2

Season: 5-5

Purdue +7½

USC-Washington State O62

Florida State +4½

SMU-Louisiana Tech O66

San Jose State -7

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-4

Virginia Tech +2½

Cincinnati -3½

Purdue +7½

Alabama -15

San Diego State +8½

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 7-3

Western Michigan +15

Washington State +7½

Memphis +3½

Washington -17

UAB -12

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 4-6

Kansas +17½

Duke +2½

Mississippi State -3½

Georgia -31½

San Jose State -7

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 3-6-1

Miami (Fla.) -6½

West Virginia -2½

Oklahoma -22½

Indiana +3½

Kansas +17½

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Season: 8-2

Miami (Fla.) -6½

Kent State +22½

Georgia Southern +23½

Troy-Southern Miss U50

Arizona State-BYU U50½

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-5

Coastal Carolina -14

Ball State +6½

UNR -1½

Marshall -9½

Boise State -3½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 3-7

Eastern Michigan -22

Clemson -28½

Ohio State -25

Boise State -3½

Arizona State -4

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 5-5

West Virginia -2½

Ball State +6½

Kent State-Iowa U56½

Colorado State-Toledo O58½

Utah State-Air Force O54

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

