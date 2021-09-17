Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
Ten handicappers offer five picks on college football games throughout the season. Wes Reynolds leads at 8-2 after two weeks; Dana Lane is next at 7-3.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 4-5-1
Ball State +6½
Southern California -7½
Georgia Southern +23½
Memphis +3½
Texas -25½
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 3-2
Season: 5-5
Purdue +7½
USC-Washington State O62
Florida State +4½
SMU-Louisiana Tech O66
San Jose State -7
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-4
Virginia Tech +2½
Cincinnati -3½
Purdue +7½
Alabama -15
San Diego State +8½
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 7-3
Western Michigan +15
Washington State +7½
Memphis +3½
Washington -17
UAB -12
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 4-6
Kansas +17½
Duke +2½
Mississippi State -3½
Georgia -31½
San Jose State -7
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 3-6-1
Miami (Fla.) -6½
West Virginia -2½
Oklahoma -22½
Indiana +3½
Kansas +17½
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Season: 8-2
Miami (Fla.) -6½
Kent State +22½
Georgia Southern +23½
Troy-Southern Miss U50
Arizona State-BYU U50½
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-5
Coastal Carolina -14
Ball State +6½
UNR -1½
Marshall -9½
Boise State -3½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 3-7
Eastern Michigan -22
Clemson -28½
Ohio State -25
Boise State -3½
Arizona State -4
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 5-5
West Virginia -2½
Ball State +6½
Kent State-Iowa U56½
Colorado State-Toledo O58½
Utah State-Air Force O54
