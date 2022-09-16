Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
Nine handicappers and RJ sports betting reporter David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-4
Texas A&M -6
Washington -3½
Oregon -3½
Nebraska +11
Fresno State +11½
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 4-6
Georgia -25½
Miami +6
Michigan State +3½
UCLA -16
Rutgers -18
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-5
South Alabama +16
Auburn +3
Marshall -16½
Arkansas State +15½
Texas A&M -6
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 2-3
Season: 3-7
South Alabama +16
Kansas +8½
Miami +6
Miami-Texas A&M U44½
Minnesota -27½
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Rutgers -18
Nebraska +11
Minnesota -27½
Maryland -2½
Miami +6
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 5-0
Season: 7-3
Indiana -6½
Troy +12½
South Florida +24
Iowa -23
Texas A&M -6
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-4
Season: 2-8
Purdue-Syracuse O60
Mississippi-Georgia Tech U63½
Mississippi -16½
Oklahoma-Nebraska U64½
North Texas-UNLV U64
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-7
UNLV -2½
Cincinnati -22
Buffalo +13½
Toledo-Ohio State O62
Vanderbilt-N. Illinois O59½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 7-3
Tulane +14
UAB -12
Kansas +8½
Mississippi State -2½
Utah -21
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 5-4-1
Syracuse -1½
Auburn +3
Penn State-Auburn U48
N. Illinois -2½
Colo. St.-Wash. St. U54