88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2022 - 12:50 pm
 
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) make a touchdown catch under pressure from Idaho Sta ...
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) make a touchdown catch under pressure from Idaho State Bengals cornerback Jihad Brown (21) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-4

Texas A&M -6

Washington -3½

Oregon -3½

Nebraska +11

Fresno State +11½

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 4-6

Georgia -25½

Miami +6

Michigan State +3½

UCLA -16

Rutgers -18

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-5

South Alabama +16

Auburn +3

Marshall -16½

Arkansas State +15½

Texas A&M -6

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 2-3

Season: 3-7

South Alabama +16

Kansas +8½

Miami +6

Miami-Texas A&M U44½

Minnesota -27½

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Rutgers -18

Nebraska +11

Minnesota -27½

Maryland -2½

Miami +6

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 5-0

Season: 7-3

Indiana -6½

Troy +12½

South Florida +24

Iowa -23

Texas A&M -6

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-4

Season: 2-8

Purdue-Syracuse O60

Mississippi-Georgia Tech U63½

Mississippi -16½

Oklahoma-Nebraska U64½

North Texas-UNLV U64

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-7

UNLV -2½

Cincinnati -22

Buffalo +13½

Toledo-Ohio State O62

Vanderbilt-N. Illinois O59½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 7-3

Tulane +14

UAB -12

Kansas +8½

Mississippi State -2½

Utah -21

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 5-4-1

Syracuse -1½

Auburn +3

Penn State-Auburn U48

N. Illinois -2½

Colo. St.-Wash. St. U54

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting’: Councilwoman rips conditions at animal shelter
‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting’: Councilwoman rips conditions at animal shelter
3
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
4
Small plane crashes on Henderson roadway
Small plane crashes on Henderson roadway
5
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the second half of a NFL football gam ...
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Raiders 2-3 ATS as home favorites
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Cardinals covered their first seven on the road last season. They are 16-6 ATS in the first seven weeks of the season, but were crushed in the opener by the Chiefs.

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) reaches for a snapped ball during the first half of a NCAA ...
College football betting trends — Week 3
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.