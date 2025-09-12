86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3

Miami running back CharMar Brown (6) is tackled during the second half of an NCAA college footb ...
Miami running back CharMar Brown (6) is tackled during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) makes a throw with New England Patriots defensive end Milton ...
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge for Raiders-Chargers
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the ...
Weekend best bets: Experts make 6 NFL, college football picks
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrating his touchdown with quarterback Jayde ...
Sharp money moves Packers-Commanders ‘Thursday Night Football’ line
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, ...
College football betting trends — Week 3: Deion Sanders, Colorado on ATS roll
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2025 - 12:55 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 2-3

Season: 7-3

Georgia Tech +3

Miami (Florida) -17½

Ole Miss -6½

Florida +7

Vanderbilt +3

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 3-7

Oregon -27

Georgia -4

Iowa State -21

Notre Dame -6½

LSU -7

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-4

Georgia Tech +3

Wisconsin +20½

Pitt -7½

Boston College -14

Arizona State -17½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 4-1

Season: 8-2

Memphis -4

South Florida +17½

Vanderbilt +3

Navy -14

Utah State +4½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-9

Wisconsin +20½

Northwestern +27

Missouri State +28

Massachusetts +35

Boston College -14

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-5

Temple +24

Northwestern +27

USC-Purdue U60

Miami (Florida) -17½

Western Michigan +27½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 4-6

Clemson-Georgia Tech U52

Washington State +5½

Middle Tennessee-UNR O49½

Utah State +4½

Texas State +17½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 2-8

Clemson -3

Pitt -7½

Notre Dame -6½

Cal +2½

Arizona State -17½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-5

Oklahoma -24

Middle Tennessee-UNR U49½

Ole Miss -6½

Notre Dame -6½

Florida +7

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 4-1

Season: 6-4

Memphis -4

South Alabama-Auburn O54

West Virginia +7½

Middle Tennessee-UNR O49½

Southern Miss +3½

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES