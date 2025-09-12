Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 3.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 2-3
Season: 7-3
Georgia Tech +3
Miami (Florida) -17½
Ole Miss -6½
Florida +7
Vanderbilt +3
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 3-7
Oregon -27
Georgia -4
Iowa State -21
Notre Dame -6½
LSU -7
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-4
Georgia Tech +3
Wisconsin +20½
Pitt -7½
Boston College -14
Arizona State -17½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 4-1
Season: 8-2
Memphis -4
South Florida +17½
Vanderbilt +3
Navy -14
Utah State +4½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-9
Wisconsin +20½
Northwestern +27
Missouri State +28
Massachusetts +35
Boston College -14
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-5
Temple +24
Northwestern +27
USC-Purdue U60
Miami (Florida) -17½
Western Michigan +27½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 4-6
Clemson-Georgia Tech U52
Washington State +5½
Middle Tennessee-UNR O49½
Utah State +4½
Texas State +17½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 2-8
Clemson -3
Pitt -7½
Notre Dame -6½
Cal +2½
Arizona State -17½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-5
Oklahoma -24
Middle Tennessee-UNR U49½
Ole Miss -6½
Notre Dame -6½
Florida +7
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 4-1
Season: 6-4
Memphis -4
South Alabama-Auburn O54
West Virginia +7½
Middle Tennessee-UNR O49½
Southern Miss +3½