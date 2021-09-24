Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 4
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Dana Lane leads at 11-4 after three weeks. Wes Reynolds is next at 10-5.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-7-1
Kent State +14
Western Kentucky +9½
Utah -15
UTSA +3
Texas A&M -5
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 1-4
Season: 6-9
Utah State +9
Indiana-Western Kentucky O63
UTSA +3
Arkansas State-Tulsa O62½
Arkansas +5
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-7
Kentucky -5
Boston College +1½
Iowa -23½
Louisville -1½
Kansas State +6
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-4
Bowling Green +31
Indiana -9½
Oklahoma -17
UTEP +2
Texas A&M -5
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-10
Oregon State +11
Navy-Houston U47
Rutgers +20½
California +7½
Arkansas +5
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 1-4
Season: 4-10-1
Bowling Green +31
San Jose State +3
Boston College +1½
North Carolina -13½
Michigan State -5
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-5
Indiana-Western Kentucky O63
Florida State +1½
Oklahoma -17
Clemson -10
Nebraska +5
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 0-5
Season: 5-10
Western Kentucky +9½
Air Force -4
Texas Tech-Texas O62½
Iowa State -7
New Mexico -2
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 3-12
Wisconsin -6
Eastern Michigan -6½
Boston College +1½
Texas -8
Iowa State -7
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-7
San Jose State-Western Michigan U62½
West Virginia-Oklahoma U56½
Buffalo -13½
Oregon -28½
Arkansas +5
