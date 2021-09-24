94°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2021 - 2:39 pm
 
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) looks to throw under pressure during the first half of an NCA ...
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) looks to throw under pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Lamar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 7-7-1

Kent State +14

Western Kentucky +9½

Utah -15

UTSA +3

Texas A&M -5

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 1-4

Season: 6-9

Utah State +9

Indiana-Western Kentucky O63

UTSA +3

Arkansas State-Tulsa O62½

Arkansas +5

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-7

Kentucky -5

Boston College +1½

Iowa -23½

Louisville -1½

Kansas State +6

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-4

Bowling Green +31

Indiana -9½

Oklahoma -17

UTEP +2

Texas A&M -5

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-10

Oregon State +11

Navy-Houston U47

Rutgers +20½

California +7½

Arkansas +5

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 1-4

Season: 4-10-1

Bowling Green +31

San Jose State +3

Boston College +1½

North Carolina -13½

Michigan State -5

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-5

Indiana-Western Kentucky O63

Florida State +1½

Oklahoma -17

Clemson -10

Nebraska +5

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 0-5

Season: 5-10

Western Kentucky +9½

Air Force -4

Texas Tech-Texas O62½

Iowa State -7

New Mexico -2

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 3-12

Wisconsin -6

Eastern Michigan -6½

Boston College +1½

Texas -8

Iowa State -7

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 8-7

San Jose State-Western Michigan U62½

West Virginia-Oklahoma U56½

Buffalo -13½

Oregon -28½

Arkansas +5

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

