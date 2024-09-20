82°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 4

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14 ...
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Sharp bettors take sides on Patriots-Jets ‘Thursday Night Football’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2024 - 12:40 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 7-8

Louisville -10

Auburn -2½

Oklahoma +7

Utah PK

Michigan +4½

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 9-6

Cal +2½

Army -7½

Kansas State -7

Baylor +2½

Arkansas +2½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 7-7-1

Buffalo-Northern Illinois O43

Kansas-West Virginia O56½

James Madison-North Carolina O48½

Rutgers-Virginia Tech O44½

Northwestern-Washington U42½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-6

Georgia Tech +10

South Florida +17

Army -7½

Navy +9½

Florida Atlantic +1½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-10

Akron-South Carolina U42½

N.C. State-Clemson U44

Baylor-Colorado U51½

Georgia Southern-Ole Miss O68

Duke-Middle Tennessee State U51

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 1-4

Season: 7-8

Buffalo +13½

South Florida +17

Ohio-Kentucky O42

Oklahoma +7

Navy +9½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-7

Kent State-Penn State O55½

Marshall +40

Michigan State +6

Cal-Florida State U44½

Northwestern-Washington U42½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 7-8

Indiana -28

Clemson -18

South Florida +17

Colorado State -9

Michigan +4½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-10

West Virginia -2

Iowa -2½

Iowa-Minnesota U35½

Michigan +4½

Bowling Green +21½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 4-1

Season: 9-6

Miami (Fla.)-South Florida O65

Iowa -2½

BYU +7

Oklahoma +7

Bowling Green-Texas A&M O51

