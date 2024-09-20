Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 4
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 4.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 7-8
Louisville -10
Auburn -2½
Oklahoma +7
Utah PK
Michigan +4½
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-6
Cal +2½
Army -7½
Kansas State -7
Baylor +2½
Arkansas +2½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 7-7-1
Buffalo-Northern Illinois O43
Kansas-West Virginia O56½
James Madison-North Carolina O48½
Rutgers-Virginia Tech O44½
Northwestern-Washington U42½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-6
Georgia Tech +10
South Florida +17
Army -7½
Navy +9½
Florida Atlantic +1½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-10
Akron-South Carolina U42½
N.C. State-Clemson U44
Baylor-Colorado U51½
Georgia Southern-Ole Miss O68
Duke-Middle Tennessee State U51
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 1-4
Season: 7-8
Buffalo +13½
South Florida +17
Ohio-Kentucky O42
Oklahoma +7
Navy +9½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-7
Kent State-Penn State O55½
Marshall +40
Michigan State +6
Cal-Florida State U44½
Northwestern-Washington U42½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 7-8
Indiana -28
Clemson -18
South Florida +17
Colorado State -9
Michigan +4½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-10
West Virginia -2
Iowa -2½
Iowa-Minnesota U35½
Michigan +4½
Bowling Green +21½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 4-1
Season: 9-6
Miami (Fla.)-South Florida O65
Iowa -2½
BYU +7
Oklahoma +7
Bowling Green-Texas A&M O51