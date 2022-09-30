96°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 5

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2022 - 1:04 pm
 
Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fir ...
Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 4-1

Season: 13-7

Florida State -6½

Mississippi -6½

California +4

Auburn +8½

Purdue +11½

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 6-13-1

Wake Forest +6½

Kentucky +6½

West Virginia +9½

Minnesota -11½

N.C. State +7

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 9-11

Toledo -7

Washington State -4

Wyoming +3

Duke -3

New Mexico State -14

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-9

California +4

James Madison -22

Massachusetts +20

Colorado +17

Penn State -25½

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 8-12

UNLV -14

UCLA +3

Kentucky-Mississippi U55

West Virginia +9½

UAB-Rice O51½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-5

Northwestern +25½

Iowa State -3

Utah -10½

Colorado +17

California +4

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 8-11-1

Minnesota -11½

UNLV -14

UCLA +3

Michigan State +8

Cal-Wash. State U53½

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 10-9-1

Northern Illinois -4½

Tulsa +10½

Wake Forest +6½

N.C. State +7

Georgia St./Army O54

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-5

Kentucky +6½

USF +9½

Michigan State +8

Baylor -2½

Tulsa +10½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 10-8-2

Oregon State +10½

Texas A&M-Miss. St. U46½

Arkansas +17

C. Michigan-Toledo O56

Wyoming +3

