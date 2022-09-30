Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 5
Nine handicappers and RJ sports betting reporter David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 4-1
Season: 13-7
Florida State -6½
Mississippi -6½
California +4
Auburn +8½
Purdue +11½
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 6-13-1
Wake Forest +6½
Kentucky +6½
West Virginia +9½
Minnesota -11½
N.C. State +7
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 9-11
Toledo -7
Washington State -4
Wyoming +3
Duke -3
New Mexico State -14
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-9
California +4
James Madison -22
Massachusetts +20
Colorado +17
Penn State -25½
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-12
UNLV -14
UCLA +3
Kentucky-Mississippi U55
West Virginia +9½
UAB-Rice O51½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-5
Northwestern +25½
Iowa State -3
Utah -10½
Colorado +17
California +4
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 8-11-1
Minnesota -11½
UNLV -14
UCLA +3
Michigan State +8
Cal-Wash. State U53½
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 10-9-1
Northern Illinois -4½
Tulsa +10½
Wake Forest +6½
N.C. State +7
Georgia St./Army O54
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-5
Kentucky +6½
USF +9½
Michigan State +8
Baylor -2½
Tulsa +10½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 10-8-2
Oregon State +10½
Texas A&M-Miss. St. U46½
Arkansas +17
C. Michigan-Toledo O56
Wyoming +3