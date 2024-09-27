101°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 5

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA c ...
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2024 - 12:54 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-10

Boise State -7

Auburn -2

Penn State -18

Minnesota +11

Wisconsin +14½

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-9

Duke -2

Washington State +7

Texas -37½

BYU +3

Ohio State -23½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 11-7-2

Stanford-Clemson U57

Georgia Southern-Georgia State O58

Maryland +6½

Western Kentucky-Boston College O48½

UCLA +24½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-9

Arkansas +6

Notre Dame -6½

Illinois +18

Alabama +1½

Michigan State +23½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 5-15

San Diego State-Central Michigan U52

Maryland-Indiana U51

Massachusetts-Miami (Ohio) U45

Western Kentucky-Boston College U48½

Oklahoma State-Kansas State O58

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-10

Western Michigan +4

UAB +3½

Baylor -3

Oklahoma-Auburn U44½

Penn State -18

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 5-0

Season: 13-7

Stanford +23

Maryland-Indiana O51

Purdue +10

Fresno State-UNLV O50

Arkansas +6

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-9

Indiana-Maryland O51

Nebraska -10

Ole Miss -14½

Oklahoma-Auburn U44½

Fresno State +2½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 9-11

Nebraska -10

Boise State -7

Baylor -3

Louisville-Notre Dame U46½

Ohio State -23½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 11-8-1

Georgia Southern +3½

Purdue +10

Kansas -2

Iowa State-Houston U43½

Notre Dame -6½

