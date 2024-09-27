Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 5
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 5.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-10
Boise State -7
Auburn -2
Penn State -18
Minnesota +11
Wisconsin +14½
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-9
Duke -2
Washington State +7
Texas -37½
BYU +3
Ohio State -23½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 11-7-2
Stanford-Clemson U57
Georgia Southern-Georgia State O58
Maryland +6½
Western Kentucky-Boston College O48½
UCLA +24½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-9
Arkansas +6
Notre Dame -6½
Illinois +18
Alabama +1½
Michigan State +23½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 5-15
San Diego State-Central Michigan U52
Maryland-Indiana U51
Massachusetts-Miami (Ohio) U45
Western Kentucky-Boston College U48½
Oklahoma State-Kansas State O58
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-10
Western Michigan +4
UAB +3½
Baylor -3
Oklahoma-Auburn U44½
Penn State -18
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 5-0
Season: 13-7
Stanford +23
Maryland-Indiana O51
Purdue +10
Fresno State-UNLV O50
Arkansas +6
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-9
Indiana-Maryland O51
Nebraska -10
Ole Miss -14½
Oklahoma-Auburn U44½
Fresno State +2½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 9-11
Nebraska -10
Boise State -7
Baylor -3
Louisville-Notre Dame U46½
Ohio State -23½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 11-8-1
Georgia Southern +3½
Purdue +10
Kansas -2
Iowa State-Houston U43½
Notre Dame -6½