Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6
Nine handicappers and RJ sports betting reporter David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-10
Florida State +3½
Miami (Fla.) -3½
Iowa State +2
UCLA +3½
Iowa +3½
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-16-1
Ohio State -27
N.C. State -3½
Air Force -11
Washington State +12½
Alabama -22
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 12-13
Mid. Tenn St.-UAB O52½
Liberty-UMass U47
Mississippi-Vanderbilt U60
Washington-Arizona St. O55½
J. Madison-Ark. St. O55½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-12
Kansas +7
Missouri +11
Ball State +7½
Arizona +13
J. Madison-Ark. St. U55½
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-14
Duke -3½
Kansas +7
Boise State -7½
Arizona +13
Arizona State +14
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-8
Indiana +22
Vanderbilt +17
Arizona State +14
Army +16½
Stanford +7
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-14-1
Oklahoma +9
Purdue-Maryland U59
Utah -3½
Texas Christian -7
Boise State -7½
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-12-1
Army +16½
Northern Illinois +5½
Miami (Fla.) -3½
Michigan-Indiana O59½
Oregon State -7
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-8
San Jose State -6½
Texas Christian -7
Duke -3½
Florida -11
Iowa State +2
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 0-5
Season: 10-13-2
Kansas +7
Missouri +11
Kansas St.-Iowa St. U45
Oklahoma State -9½
Tulsa -6