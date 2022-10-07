90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2022 - 1:11 pm
 
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game S ...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-10

Florida State +3½

Miami (Fla.) -3½

Iowa State +2

UCLA +3½

Iowa +3½

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-16-1

Ohio State -27

N.C. State -3½

Air Force -11

Washington State +12½

Alabama -22

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 12-13

Mid. Tenn St.-UAB O52½

Liberty-UMass U47

Mississippi-Vanderbilt U60

Washington-Arizona St. O55½

J. Madison-Ark. St. O55½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-12

Kansas +7

Missouri +11

Ball State +7½

Arizona +13

J. Madison-Ark. St. U55½

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-14

Duke -3½

Kansas +7

Boise State -7½

Arizona +13

Arizona State +14

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-8

Indiana +22

Vanderbilt +17

Arizona State +14

Army +16½

Stanford +7

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-14-1

Oklahoma +9

Purdue-Maryland U59

Utah -3½

Texas Christian -7

Boise State -7½

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-12-1

Army +16½

Northern Illinois +5½

Miami (Fla.) -3½

Michigan-Indiana O59½

Oregon State -7

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-8

San Jose State -6½

Texas Christian -7

Duke -3½

Florida -11

Iowa State +2

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 0-5

Season: 10-13-2

Kansas +7

Missouri +11

Kansas St.-Iowa St. U45

Oklahoma State -9½

Tulsa -6

MOST READ
1
2 Las Vegans killed in Strip stabbings; suspect identified
2 Las Vegans killed in Strip stabbings; suspect identified
2
Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses
Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses
3
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
4
Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M
Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M
5
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) heads to the end zone for a late score after an i ...
College football betting trends — Week 6
By / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.