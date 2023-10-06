91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2023 - 1:44 pm
 
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to throw a pass from the end zone during the s ...
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to throw a pass from the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-10-1

Syracuse-North Carolina U59½

Toledo -19

Army -2½

Colorado-Arizona State O59

Oregon State-Cal U51½

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-11-1

Georgia -14½

Oklahoma +5½

Wisconsin -13

Purdue +2½

Minnesota +17½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-12

Louisville +6½

Virginia Tech-Florida State U53

Oklahoma-Texas U61

Boise State -9½

Arizona-Southern California U72

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 0-4-1

Season: 12-12-1

North Carolina State -6½

Florida State -23½

Missouri +5½

Maryland +19

Texas A&M +2

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 12-13

Kentucky +14½

Notre Dame -6½

Fresno State -6

Arizona +21

Michigan -17½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 10-12-3

Central Florida -2

Marshall +6½

Notre Dame -6½

Maryland-Ohio State O57

Texas A&M +2

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-14

Kentucky +14½

Texas -5½

Wyoming +6

Colorado State-Utah State O62½

Washington State +3

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 10-15

Toledo-Massachusetts U56½

Boston College-Army U49½

Central Michigan-Buffalo U51½

Louisiana State-Missouri O64½

Oklahoma-Texas U61

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-15

Georgia -14½

Georgia Tech +20

California +8

Texas A&M +2

Louisiana -2½

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 8-17

Colorado State -3

Arizona State +3½

Arkansas +12

Alabama -2

South Florida -3½

MOST READ
1
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
2
Late goal lifts No. 1 Gorman past No. 2 Liberty — PHOTOS
Late goal lifts No. 1 Gorman past No. 2 Liberty — PHOTOS
3
Boom town: Ranking the casino implosions along the Strip
Boom town: Ranking the casino implosions along the Strip
4
Charges dropped against teen accused of raping impaired girl while others filmed
Charges dropped against teen accused of raping impaired girl while others filmed
5
Animal Foundation hosting adoption event for most dog-friendly dogs
Animal Foundation hosting adoption event for most dog-friendly dogs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at his main store Tuesday, Nov ...
Mattress Mack’s 5 biggest betting losses
By / RJ

Mattress Mack won a record $72.6 million in bets on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series. But the Houston furniture store owner has also suffered some losses.

More stories
College football betting trends — Week 6: Edges in every Top 25 game
College football betting trends — Week 6: Edges in every Top 25 game
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 4
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 4
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 5
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 5
College football Week 3 betting guide: Is Texas actually back?
College football Week 3 betting guide: Is Texas actually back?
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3