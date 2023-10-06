Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6
Nine handicappers and RJ sports betting reporter David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-10-1
Syracuse-North Carolina U59½
Toledo -19
Army -2½
Colorado-Arizona State O59
Oregon State-Cal U51½
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-11-1
Georgia -14½
Oklahoma +5½
Wisconsin -13
Purdue +2½
Minnesota +17½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-12
Louisville +6½
Virginia Tech-Florida State U53
Oklahoma-Texas U61
Boise State -9½
Arizona-Southern California U72
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 0-4-1
Season: 12-12-1
North Carolina State -6½
Florida State -23½
Missouri +5½
Maryland +19
Texas A&M +2
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 12-13
Kentucky +14½
Notre Dame -6½
Fresno State -6
Arizona +21
Michigan -17½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 10-12-3
Central Florida -2
Marshall +6½
Notre Dame -6½
Maryland-Ohio State O57
Texas A&M +2
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-14
Kentucky +14½
Texas -5½
Wyoming +6
Colorado State-Utah State O62½
Washington State +3
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 10-15
Toledo-Massachusetts U56½
Boston College-Army U49½
Central Michigan-Buffalo U51½
Louisiana State-Missouri O64½
Oklahoma-Texas U61
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-15
Georgia -14½
Georgia Tech +20
California +8
Texas A&M +2
Louisiana -2½
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 8-17
Colorado State -3
Arizona State +3½
Arkansas +12
Alabama -2
South Florida -3½