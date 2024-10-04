103°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6

North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) escapes from James Madison cornerback DJ Barksdal ...
North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) escapes from James Madison cornerback DJ Barksdale (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)
More Stories
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) avoids a tackle attempt by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denz ...
Pro sports bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
Brent Musburger at his home in Hamilton, Montana on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo by Ben Smith)
‘You are looking live’ at Brent Musburger’s broadcasting odyssey
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) makes a touchdown reception against Denve ...
NFL betting trends — Week 5: Edge for Raiders-Broncos
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring du ...
NFL best bets: Handicappers try to extend 11-0-1 ATS streak
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 1:42 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-13

North Carolina +2½

Florida State +15

Northwestern +13½

Arkansas +13½

Washington -1½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-12

Clemson -15

Duke +9½

Navy -9½

Indiana -13½

Missouri +2½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-9-2

SMU-Louisville U56½

Florida State +15

Ole Miss-South Carolina U53½

Wake Forest-N.C. State U52½

Miami (Fla.)-Cal U54

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-10

South Carolina +8½

Navy -9½

Boise State -27

Army -12½

UConn -17

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 9-16

Central Florida-Florida O62

Old Dominion-Coastal Carolina U52

Wake Forest-N.C. State U52½

UNR-San Jose State O51

Virginia Tech-Stanford U49½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 0-5

Season: 10-15

Georgia Tech -9½

Baylor-Iowa State U44½

Minnesota +8½

Washington -1½

Penn State -28½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-9

Pitt -2½

Clemson-Florida State O46½

Arizona State -2½

Rutgers-Nebraska U39½

Iowa +18

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-12

Pitt -2½

Louisville -6½

Navy -9½

Indiana -13½

Missouri +2½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 12-13

South Carolina +8½

Navy -9½

California +10½

Oklahoma State -3

Texas A&M -2½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-10-1

Florida +1½

Louisville -6½

Duke-Georgia Tech U53

Virginia -1½

Arkansas State +3

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES