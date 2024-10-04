Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 6.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-13
North Carolina +2½
Florida State +15
Northwestern +13½
Arkansas +13½
Washington -1½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-12
Clemson -15
Duke +9½
Navy -9½
Indiana -13½
Missouri +2½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-9-2
SMU-Louisville U56½
Florida State +15
Ole Miss-South Carolina U53½
Wake Forest-N.C. State U52½
Miami (Fla.)-Cal U54
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-10
South Carolina +8½
Navy -9½
Boise State -27
Army -12½
UConn -17
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 9-16
Central Florida-Florida O62
Old Dominion-Coastal Carolina U52
Wake Forest-N.C. State U52½
UNR-San Jose State O51
Virginia Tech-Stanford U49½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 0-5
Season: 10-15
Georgia Tech -9½
Baylor-Iowa State U44½
Minnesota +8½
Washington -1½
Penn State -28½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-9
Pitt -2½
Clemson-Florida State O46½
Arizona State -2½
Rutgers-Nebraska U39½
Iowa +18
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-12
Pitt -2½
Louisville -6½
Navy -9½
Indiana -13½
Missouri +2½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 12-13
South Carolina +8½
Navy -9½
California +10½
Oklahoma State -3
Texas A&M -2½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-10-1
Florida +1½
Louisville -6½
Duke-Georgia Tech U53
Virginia -1½
Arkansas State +3