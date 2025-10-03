85°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6

Cincinnati wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman ...
Cincinnati wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt (53) during the second half of an NCAA collage football game against Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2025 - 1:13 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-10

Cincinnati -1

Oregon State +1½

Florida +5½

Nebraska -12½

Florida State +4

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-19

Iowa State +1

Alabama -11

Penn State -24½

Memphis -20½

Cal +3

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 10-15

Air Force +13½

Georgia State +20

Boise State-Notre Dame U62½

Virginia-Louisville U60½

Michigan State-Nebraska U49½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-10

Kansas State +5½

Iowa State +1

Air Force-Navy U51½

Virginia Tech -6

UNR-Fresno State U45½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 6-19

Iowa State-Cincinnati O55½

Wisconsin-Michigan O43½

Buffalo -10

Kansas-Central Florida U54½

Florida State +4

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-14

Purdue +8½

Cincinnati -1

Alabama -11

Wyoming +3½

Texas A&M -15½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-14

Air Force-Navy U51½

Maryland +5½

Michigan State +12½

Kansas-Central Florida O54½

Mississippi State-Texas A&M O56½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-16

Cincinnati -1

Wisconsin +17

Maryland +5½

Texas-Florida U42

Minnesota +23½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 14-11

Virginia Tech -6

Maryland +5½

Alabama -11

Florida State +4

Cal +3

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-12

Cincinnati -1

Appalachian State -1½

Arkansas State +13½

Coastal Carolina-Old Dominion U54

Florida State +4

