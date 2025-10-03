Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 6.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-10
Cincinnati -1
Oregon State +1½
Florida +5½
Nebraska -12½
Florida State +4
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-19
Iowa State +1
Alabama -11
Penn State -24½
Memphis -20½
Cal +3
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 10-15
Air Force +13½
Georgia State +20
Boise State-Notre Dame U62½
Virginia-Louisville U60½
Michigan State-Nebraska U49½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-10
Kansas State +5½
Iowa State +1
Air Force-Navy U51½
Virginia Tech -6
UNR-Fresno State U45½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 6-19
Iowa State-Cincinnati O55½
Wisconsin-Michigan O43½
Buffalo -10
Kansas-Central Florida U54½
Florida State +4
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-14
Purdue +8½
Cincinnati -1
Alabama -11
Wyoming +3½
Texas A&M -15½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-14
Air Force-Navy U51½
Maryland +5½
Michigan State +12½
Kansas-Central Florida O54½
Mississippi State-Texas A&M O56½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-16
Cincinnati -1
Wisconsin +17
Maryland +5½
Texas-Florida U42
Minnesota +23½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 14-11
Virginia Tech -6
Maryland +5½
Alabama -11
Florida State +4
Cal +3
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-12
Cincinnati -1
Appalachian State -1½
Arkansas State +13½
Coastal Carolina-Old Dominion U54
Florida State +4