Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7

Oregon running back Da'Jaun Riggs (21) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Mi ...
Oregon running back Da'Jaun Riggs (21) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 31-10. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 12:55 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-16

Cal +3½

Arizona +3

Fresno State +3½

Oregon +3

USC +3½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-14

Pitt -3½

Northern Illinois +2½

Clemson -21

North Texas -5½

Oregon State -3½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-13-2

Clemson -21

Florida Atlantic +5½

BYU -3

San Diego State +1½

UNR +3½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-12

Vanderbilt +13

Virginia +7

LSU +3½

Minnesota -4

Iowa -3

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-19

Louisville-Virginia U54

UTSA-Rice O52½

Wisconsin-Rutgers O44

Oregon State-UNR U47½

USC +3½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-17

Kansas State-Colorado U55½

Arkansas State-Texas State O66

Minnesota -4

Iowa -3

UNR +3½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-11

Ball State-Kent State O60

Purdue-Illinois U48½

San Jose State-Colorado State O56

Texas-Oklahoma O49

Wyoming -1½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-14

West Virginia +3

Wake Forest +21

Arkansas State-Texas State O66

Iowa -3

USC +3½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-15

Miami (Ohio) -2½

Iowa State -3

Georgia Southern PK

Vanderbilt +13

Rutgers -1½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 4-1

Season: 18-11-1

Pitt -3½

Cincinnati-UCF O58½

Central Michigan +2½

Fresno State +3½

USC +3½

