Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 7.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-16
Cal +3½
Arizona +3
Fresno State +3½
Oregon +3
USC +3½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-14
Pitt -3½
Northern Illinois +2½
Clemson -21
North Texas -5½
Oregon State -3½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 15-13-2
Clemson -21
Florida Atlantic +5½
BYU -3
San Diego State +1½
UNR +3½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-12
Vanderbilt +13
Virginia +7
LSU +3½
Minnesota -4
Iowa -3
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-19
Louisville-Virginia U54
UTSA-Rice O52½
Wisconsin-Rutgers O44
Oregon State-UNR U47½
USC +3½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-17
Kansas State-Colorado U55½
Arkansas State-Texas State O66
Minnesota -4
Iowa -3
UNR +3½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-11
Ball State-Kent State O60
Purdue-Illinois U48½
San Jose State-Colorado State O56
Texas-Oklahoma O49
Wyoming -1½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-14
West Virginia +3
Wake Forest +21
Arkansas State-Texas State O66
Iowa -3
USC +3½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-15
Miami (Ohio) -2½
Iowa State -3
Georgia Southern PK
Vanderbilt +13
Rutgers -1½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 4-1
Season: 18-11-1
Pitt -3½
Cincinnati-UCF O58½
Central Michigan +2½
Fresno State +3½
USC +3½