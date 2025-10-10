Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 7.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-13
Missouri +3
Texas +1
Colorado +2½
Auburn +3½
Arizona +1½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-22
Ohio State -14½
Alabama -3
Iowa -3
Georgia -3½
Clemson -14
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 14-16
Central Florida +11
Oklahoma State +14½
Ohio State -14½
Marshall +14½
New Mexico +16
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-13
UCLA +7½
Wake Forest -3
Michigan +2½
Clemson -14
UNR +7½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-22
Louisiana-James Madison U45½
Old Dominion-Marshall O57
La.-Monroe-Coastal Carolina O46½
Kansas-Texas Tech U59½
Arizona State-Utah U45
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-16
Missouri +3
Air Force-UNLV O64½
Oregon State +3
Wisconsin +3
USC -2½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-17
Air Force-UNLV O64½
Oregon -7
Wisconsin +3
South Carolina +9
Utah State-Hawaii O58
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 12-18
Cincinnati -11
Pitt +10
Oregon -7
Maryland +7
Auburn +3½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-14
Bowling Green +10
Oklahoma -1
Oklahoma-Texas U44½
Maryland +7
Oregon State +3
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 16-13-1
Missouri +3
Oregon -7
La.-Monroe-Coastal Carolina O46½
Kansas +14
Troy +7½