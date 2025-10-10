85°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass as Florida linebacker Jaden Robinson, right, ...
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass as Florida linebacker Jaden Robinson, right, rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
More Stories
Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) reacts to giving up a touchdown with outside linebacker E ...
Sharp bettors cause line move in Raiders-Titans matchup
Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) reaches into sack Raiders quarterback Geno S ...
NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edge for Raiders-Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, scrambles away from Jacksonville Jaguars ...
8 weekend best bets: Experts make picks on Chiefs-Lions, Oregon-Indiana
Sharp bettors move line on Eagles-Giants ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2025 - 1:09 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-13

Missouri +3

Texas +1

Colorado +2½

Auburn +3½

Arizona +1½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-22

Ohio State -14½

Alabama -3

Iowa -3

Georgia -3½

Clemson -14

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 14-16

Central Florida +11

Oklahoma State +14½

Ohio State -14½

Marshall +14½

New Mexico +16

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-13

UCLA +7½

Wake Forest -3

Michigan +2½

Clemson -14

UNR +7½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-22

Louisiana-James Madison U45½

Old Dominion-Marshall O57

La.-Monroe-Coastal Carolina O46½

Kansas-Texas Tech U59½

Arizona State-Utah U45

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-16

Missouri +3

Air Force-UNLV O64½

Oregon State +3

Wisconsin +3

USC -2½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-17

Air Force-UNLV O64½

Oregon -7

Wisconsin +3

South Carolina +9

Utah State-Hawaii O58

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 12-18

Cincinnati -11

Pitt +10

Oregon -7

Maryland +7

Auburn +3½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-14

Bowling Green +10

Oklahoma -1

Oklahoma-Texas U44½

Maryland +7

Oregon State +3

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 16-13-1

Missouri +3

Oregon -7

La.-Monroe-Coastal Carolina O46½

Kansas +14

Troy +7½

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES