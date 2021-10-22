Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Dana Lane leads at 20-15, and Paul Stone is second at 19-16.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-19-1
Clemson-Pittsburgh U48
Northwestern-Michigan U51
Army +3
Iowa State -7
Wisconsin -3½
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 1-4
Season: 15-20
Boston College +4½
NC State -3½
Wake Forest -3
Oklahoma State +7
UNR-Fresno State O63½
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-17
Ohio State -21
Virginia -6½
Syracuse +3½
Utah -3
Liberty -21½
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-15
Syracuse-Virginia Tech U45½
Northern Illinois-Central Michigan U57
South Carolina-Texas A&M U45
San Diego State-Air Force U39
Hawaii-New Mexico State U62
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-17
Northwestern +23½
New Mexico-Wyoming U40½
Vanderbilt +20½
Liberty -21½
Air Force -3
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-19-1
Ohio State-Indiana O59½
Clemson-Pitt U48
Cincinnati -28
Tennessee +25½
LSU +9
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-17
Clemson-Pittsburgh O48
Northwestern +23½
West Virginia-TCU U56½
Iowa State -7
Louisiana Tech +6½
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-20
Toledo +1½
Ohio State -21
North Carolina State -3½
Oklahoma State +7
San Diego State +3
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-18
Georgia State -10½
Northwestern +23½
Kansas State PK
LSU-Mississippi U76½
Air Force -3
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-16
Ohio State -21
Illinois-Penn State U45½
Clemson-Pittsburgh U48
Louisiana Tech +6½
UNR +3½
