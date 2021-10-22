82°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 3:47 pm
 
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) knocks away a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver ...
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) knocks away a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) to turn take over possession on downs with less than one minute remaining during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-19-1

Clemson-Pittsburgh U48

Northwestern-Michigan U51

Army +3

Iowa State -7

Wisconsin -3½

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-20

Boston College +4½

NC State -3½

Wake Forest -3

Oklahoma State +7

UNR-Fresno State O63½

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-17

Ohio State -21

Virginia -6½

Syracuse +3½

Utah -3

Liberty -21½

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-15

Syracuse-Virginia Tech U45½

Northern Illinois-Central Michigan U57

South Carolina-Texas A&M U45

San Diego State-Air Force U39

Hawaii-New Mexico State U62

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-17

Northwestern +23½

New Mexico-Wyoming U40½

Vanderbilt +20½

Liberty -21½

Air Force -3

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-19-1

Ohio State-Indiana O59½

Clemson-Pitt U48

Cincinnati -28

Tennessee +25½

LSU +9

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-17

Clemson-Pittsburgh O48

Northwestern +23½

West Virginia-TCU U56½

Iowa State -7

Louisiana Tech +6½

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-20

Toledo +1½

Ohio State -21

North Carolina State -3½

Oklahoma State +7

San Diego State +3

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-18

Georgia State -10½

Northwestern +23½

Kansas State PK

LSU-Mississippi U76½

Air Force -3

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-16

Ohio State -21

Illinois-Penn State U45½

Clemson-Pittsburgh U48

Louisiana Tech +6½

UNR +3½

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

