Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2022 - 1:24 pm
 
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs against Washington during the first half of ...
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-14

Texas -6

Oregon -6½

Wisconsin -2

Minnesota +5

SMU +3½

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-23-1

Syracuse +14

UCLA +6½

Oklahoma State +6

Central Florida -5

Alabama -21

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-17

Wake Forest -20½

Maryland -14

Purdue +2

Texas-El Paso +4

Boise State +2

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-15-1

Penn State -5

Penn St.-Minnesota U43

Kansas State +3½

Northwestern +14

Indiana-Rutgers U48

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-18-1

Buffalo +7

Louisiana State -2

Tulane -7

Hawaii-Colorado St. U45½

Fresno St.-New Mexico U40½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-11

Indiana-Rutgers O48

SMU +3½

Miami (Fla.) -10

Northwestern +14

California +7½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-18-2

UCLA-Oregon O71

UNLV-Notre Dame U47½

Mississippi-LSU U65

Northwestern +14

Pittsburgh +2½

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 0-5

Season: 12-22-1

Air Force -2

Penn State -5

Kansas State +3½

Northern Illinois -3

Tulane -7

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-14-1

Pittsburgh +2½

Kansas State +3½

Texas A&M -3

Missouri -14

Louisiana State -2

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-15-3

Kansas State +3½

Indiana-Rutgers U48

California +7½

Oklahoma State +6

Louisiana State -2

