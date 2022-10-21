Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8
Nine handicappers and Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-14
Texas -6
Oregon -6½
Wisconsin -2
Minnesota +5
SMU +3½
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-23-1
Syracuse +14
UCLA +6½
Oklahoma State +6
Central Florida -5
Alabama -21
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-17
Wake Forest -20½
Maryland -14
Purdue +2
Texas-El Paso +4
Boise State +2
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-15-1
Penn State -5
Penn St.-Minnesota U43
Kansas State +3½
Northwestern +14
Indiana-Rutgers U48
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-18-1
Buffalo +7
Louisiana State -2
Tulane -7
Hawaii-Colorado St. U45½
Fresno St.-New Mexico U40½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-11
Indiana-Rutgers O48
SMU +3½
Miami (Fla.) -10
Northwestern +14
California +7½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-18-2
UCLA-Oregon O71
UNLV-Notre Dame U47½
Mississippi-LSU U65
Northwestern +14
Pittsburgh +2½
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 0-5
Season: 12-22-1
Air Force -2
Penn State -5
Kansas State +3½
Northern Illinois -3
Tulane -7
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-14-1
Pittsburgh +2½
Kansas State +3½
Texas A&M -3
Missouri -14
Louisiana State -2
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 17-15-3
Kansas State +3½
Indiana-Rutgers U48
California +7½
Oklahoma State +6
Louisiana State -2