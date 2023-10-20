89°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 1:27 pm
 
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs past Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) during th ...
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs past Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-16-1

Ohio State -4½

Florida State -14½

Minnesota +3½

Central Florida +17½

Auburn +6½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 17-16-2

Pittsburgh-Wake Forest U45½

Ohio State -4½

North Carolina -23½

Boston College-Georgia Tech O57

UCLA-Stanford U53

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-18

UNLV -7½

Colorado State-UNLV O61½

Utah +7

Kansas State -6½

Alabama -8½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-18-1

Penn State +4½

Navy +10½

Minnesota +3½

Oklahoma -17½

Auburn +6½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-19

Michigan -24

Rutgers -6

Miami (Ohio) +2

Oklahoma -17½

Mississippi State-Arkansas O48

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-19

Michigan State +24

Indiana +6

Minnesota +3½

Southern California -7

Central Florida +17½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-19

Virginia +23½

Duke-Florida State U49½

Colorado State +7½

Stanford +17

Utah State +4

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-20

Florida Atlantic +3

Hawaii-New Mexico O60

Colorado State-UNLV O61½

Oklahoma -17½

Tennessee-Alabama U47½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-20

Air Force-Navy U33½

Central Michigan-Ball State U41

Akron-Bowling Green U37½

Buffalo-Kent State U44

Toledo-Miami (Ohio) U46½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 0-5

Season: 10-22-3

Duke-Florida State U49½

Rutgers -6

Miami (Ohio) +2

Central Florida +17½

Mississippi State +6½

NFL betting trends — Week 7: Edge for Raiders-Bears
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

