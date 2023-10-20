Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-16-1
Ohio State -4½
Florida State -14½
Minnesota +3½
Central Florida +17½
Auburn +6½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 17-16-2
Pittsburgh-Wake Forest U45½
Ohio State -4½
North Carolina -23½
Boston College-Georgia Tech O57
UCLA-Stanford U53
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 17-18
UNLV -7½
Colorado State-UNLV O61½
Utah +7
Kansas State -6½
Alabama -8½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-18-1
Penn State +4½
Navy +10½
Minnesota +3½
Oklahoma -17½
Auburn +6½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-19
Michigan -24
Rutgers -6
Miami (Ohio) +2
Oklahoma -17½
Mississippi State-Arkansas O48
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-19
Michigan State +24
Indiana +6
Minnesota +3½
Southern California -7
Central Florida +17½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-19
Virginia +23½
Duke-Florida State U49½
Colorado State +7½
Stanford +17
Utah State +4
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-20
Florida Atlantic +3
Hawaii-New Mexico O60
Colorado State-UNLV O61½
Oklahoma -17½
Tennessee-Alabama U47½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-20
Air Force-Navy U33½
Central Michigan-Ball State U41
Akron-Bowling Green U37½
Buffalo-Kent State U44
Toledo-Miami (Ohio) U46½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 0-5
Season: 10-22-3
Duke-Florida State U49½
Rutgers -6
Miami (Ohio) +2
Central Florida +17½
Mississippi State +6½