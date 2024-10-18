68°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college foot ...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2024 - 1:24 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-18

Central Florida +13½

West Virginia +2½

Arkansas +2½

Georgia +4½

Michigan State +6

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-17

Kansas State -2½

Texas Tech -5½

Texas -4½

Texas A&M -18½

Iowa -6

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 20-13-2

Louisville +4½

Alabama -3

Michigan -4½

TCU +3

SMU -16½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 22-12-1

Alabama -3

Georgia Tech +14

Virginia +21

New Mexico -1½

Georgia +4½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-20

Central Florida-Iowa State O50½

Arizona State-Cincinnati U50½

Kent State-Bowling Green U54

Michigan-Illinois O44

TCU-Utah U50

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 15-19-1

East Carolina +17

Kentucky -2

Charlotte +16

Maryland +7

Nebraska-Indiana U49½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-15

East Carolina-Army U51

Colorado +2½

Texas A&M-Mississippi State U56

UNLV-Oregon State O59½

Nebraska-Indiana U49½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-17

Cincinnati -5½

Arkansas +2½

Georgia +4½

Missouri -4

Nebraska +6½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-16

Buffalo +1

Tennessee +3

North Texas-Memphis O68½

UCLA-Rutgers U41

Mississippi State +18½

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-14-1

Florida +2

Baylor-Texas Tech O56

UAB-South Florida O57½

Illinois +4½

Texas -4½

