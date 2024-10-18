Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 8.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-18
Central Florida +13½
West Virginia +2½
Arkansas +2½
Georgia +4½
Michigan State +6
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-17
Kansas State -2½
Texas Tech -5½
Texas -4½
Texas A&M -18½
Iowa -6
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 20-13-2
Louisville +4½
Alabama -3
Michigan -4½
TCU +3
SMU -16½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 22-12-1
Alabama -3
Georgia Tech +14
Virginia +21
New Mexico -1½
Georgia +4½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-20
Central Florida-Iowa State O50½
Arizona State-Cincinnati U50½
Kent State-Bowling Green U54
Michigan-Illinois O44
TCU-Utah U50
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 15-19-1
East Carolina +17
Kentucky -2
Charlotte +16
Maryland +7
Nebraska-Indiana U49½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-15
East Carolina-Army U51
Colorado +2½
Texas A&M-Mississippi State U56
UNLV-Oregon State O59½
Nebraska-Indiana U49½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-17
Cincinnati -5½
Arkansas +2½
Georgia +4½
Missouri -4
Nebraska +6½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-16
Buffalo +1
Tennessee +3
North Texas-Memphis O68½
UCLA-Rutgers U41
Mississippi State +18½
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-14-1
Florida +2
Baylor-Texas Tech O56
UAB-South Florida O57½
Illinois +4½
Texas -4½