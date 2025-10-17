75°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8

Boise State running back Dylan Riley (24) tries to push the hand of New Mexico cornerback Frank ...
Boise State running back Dylan Riley (24) tries to push the hand of New Mexico cornerback Frankie Edwards (5) away as runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2025 - 1:35 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 19-15-1

Boise State-13

Georgia -7

Arizona State +7

Florida -9½

Notre Dame -9½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 12-22-1

Georgia Tech +2½

Ole Miss +7

Texas Tech -7

Iowa -3

Missouri -1½

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 17-17-1

Eastern Michigan-Miami (Ohio) O47½

Boston College -1½

Troy-La.-Monroe O47

Washington State-Virginia U55½

UNR-New Mexico O49½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-15

Washington +4½

UConn +1½

Texas -12½

UCLA -3

USC-Notre Dame O61

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-24

LSU-Vanderbilt U48

UConn +1½

Purdue +3

Florida Atlantic-South Florida O73

BYU +3½

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 16-18-1

Duke -2½

La.-Monroe +5½

Wisconsin +25

Florida -9½

Kentucky +12½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-20

Purdue +3

Ohio State -25

Arkansas +7½

Mississippi State +9½

Utah -3½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-21

Houston +1

Georgia Tech +2½

Washington +4½

South Carolina +4½

Ole Miss +7

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-16

LSU-Vanderbilt U48

UConn +1½

South Carolina +4½

Alabama -8

Notre Dame -9½

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 17-16-2

Houston +1

Michigan -4½

Mississippi State +9½

Hawaii +2½

Alabama -8

