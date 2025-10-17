Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 8
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 8.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 19-15-1
Boise State-13
Georgia -7
Arizona State +7
Florida -9½
Notre Dame -9½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 12-22-1
Georgia Tech +2½
Ole Miss +7
Texas Tech -7
Iowa -3
Missouri -1½
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 17-17-1
Eastern Michigan-Miami (Ohio) O47½
Boston College -1½
Troy-La.-Monroe O47
Washington State-Virginia U55½
UNR-New Mexico O49½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-15
Washington +4½
UConn +1½
Texas -12½
UCLA -3
USC-Notre Dame O61
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-24
LSU-Vanderbilt U48
UConn +1½
Purdue +3
Florida Atlantic-South Florida O73
BYU +3½
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 16-18-1
Duke -2½
La.-Monroe +5½
Wisconsin +25
Florida -9½
Kentucky +12½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-20
Purdue +3
Ohio State -25
Arkansas +7½
Mississippi State +9½
Utah -3½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-21
Houston +1
Georgia Tech +2½
Washington +4½
South Carolina +4½
Ole Miss +7
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-16
LSU-Vanderbilt U48
UConn +1½
South Carolina +4½
Alabama -8
Notre Dame -9½
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 17-16-2
Houston +1
Michigan -4½
Mississippi State +9½
Hawaii +2½
Alabama -8