Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2021 - 3:08 pm
 
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college foot ...
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-21-1

Michigan State +4

Georgia Southern +6

Florida Atlantic -11

Rutgers -1½

Southern California -21½

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-22

Miami-Pittsburgh O62

Florida State +9½

Virginia +2½

SMU-Houston O62½

Notre Dame -3½

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-19

Michigan State +4

Florida State +9½

Virginia +2½

Washington State +16½

Ohio State -18½

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-19

West Virginia +7½

Nebraska -7½

Texas Tech +19½

Mississippi +3

Boise State -2½

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-21

UTEP-Florida Atlantic U½

Miami (Fla.) +9½

Florida State +9½

Mississippi +3

Stanford -2½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-22-1

Iowa-Wisconsin U36½

Michigan-Michigan State O50½

West Virginia +7½

Texas +2½

Florida +14

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-21

Duke +16½

Miami (Fla.) +9½

Rutgers -1½

Arizona State -16½

Auburn -3

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-21

Michigan -4

Pittsburgh -9½

Oklahoma -19½

Texas-Baylor O61½

Mississippi +3

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-20

Iowa +3

Maryland -5

Miami (Fla.) +9½

Texas +2½

Fresno State +1

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 23-17

Indiana-Maryland U49

Purdue-Nebraska U53½

SMU PK

Notre Dame -3½

Stanford -2½

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

