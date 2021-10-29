Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Paul Stone has surged to the lead at 23-17 after a 4-1 week.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-21-1
Michigan State +4
Georgia Southern +6
Florida Atlantic -11
Rutgers -1½
Southern California -21½
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-22
Miami-Pittsburgh O62
Florida State +9½
Virginia +2½
SMU-Houston O62½
Notre Dame -3½
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-19
Michigan State +4
Florida State +9½
Virginia +2½
Washington State +16½
Ohio State -18½
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-19
West Virginia +7½
Nebraska -7½
Texas Tech +19½
Mississippi +3
Boise State -2½
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-21
UTEP-Florida Atlantic U½
Miami (Fla.) +9½
Florida State +9½
Mississippi +3
Stanford -2½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-22-1
Iowa-Wisconsin U36½
Michigan-Michigan State O50½
West Virginia +7½
Texas +2½
Florida +14
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-21
Duke +16½
Miami (Fla.) +9½
Rutgers -1½
Arizona State -16½
Auburn -3
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-21
Michigan -4
Pittsburgh -9½
Oklahoma -19½
Texas-Baylor O61½
Mississippi +3
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-20
Iowa +3
Maryland -5
Miami (Fla.) +9½
Texas +2½
Fresno State +1
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 23-17
Indiana-Maryland U49
Purdue-Nebraska U53½
SMU PK
Notre Dame -3½
Stanford -2½
