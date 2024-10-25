Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 9.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-20
Central Florida -2½
Auburn +1½
Houston +4½
Cincinnati +6½
Wisconsin +6½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-21
Miami (Fla.) -21
Michigan State +4
LSU +1
Kansas State -9
Oregon State +11
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-16-2
Ole Miss -20
Vanderbilt +18
Kansas +9
Washington State -15
Wake Forest -3
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-14-1
Virginia -3
Auburn +1½
Kansas-Kansas State O55
Cincinnati-Colorado U56½
Wake Forest -3
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-21
Notre Dame-Navy O50½
Louisiana-Monroe-South Alabama U45
Tulane-North Texas O68½
Missouri-Alabama U50½
Utah State-Wyoming O57½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 16-22-2
Central Florida -2½
Washington +5
Louisiana-Monroe +6½
Arizona -4½
Wisconsin +6½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-19
Duke +11½
Charlotte-Memphis O58
West Virginia +4½
UNR +2
UNR-Hawaii O44½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 20-19-1
Miami (Fla.) -21
Navy +14
Washington +5
LSU +1
Ole Miss -20
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-18
Virginia Tech -10
Indiana -5
Tulane-North Texas O68½
Kansas State -9
Mississippi State +7
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-15-1
Duke +11½
Michigan -4
Texas A&M -1
UTSA-Tulsa O53½
Colorado -6½