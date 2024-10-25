81°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college fo ...
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2024 - 1:06 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-20

Central Florida -2½

Auburn +1½

Houston +4½

Cincinnati +6½

Wisconsin +6½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-21

Miami (Fla.) -21

Michigan State +4

LSU +1

Kansas State -9

Oregon State +11

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-16-2

Ole Miss -20

Vanderbilt +18

Kansas +9

Washington State -15

Wake Forest -3

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-14-1

Virginia -3

Auburn +1½

Kansas-Kansas State O55

Cincinnati-Colorado U56½

Wake Forest -3

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-21

Notre Dame-Navy O50½

Louisiana-Monroe-South Alabama U45

Tulane-North Texas O68½

Missouri-Alabama U50½

Utah State-Wyoming O57½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 16-22-2

Central Florida -2½

Washington +5

Louisiana-Monroe +6½

Arizona -4½

Wisconsin +6½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-19

Duke +11½

Charlotte-Memphis O58

West Virginia +4½

UNR +2

UNR-Hawaii O44½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 20-19-1

Miami (Fla.) -21

Navy +14

Washington +5

LSU +1

Ole Miss -20

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-18

Virginia Tech -10

Indiana -5

Tulane-North Texas O68½

Kansas State -9

Mississippi State +7

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-15-1

Duke +11½

Michigan -4

Texas A&M -1

UTSA-Tulsa O53½

Colorado -6½

