Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) drops back to pass against South Carolina in the second ...
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) drops back to pass against South Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2025 - 1:15 pm
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 4-1

Season: 23-16-1

Wake Forest +3

North Carolina +10½

Oklahoma -5½

Missouri +2½

LSU +2½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-24-1

Virginia -10½

San Diego State -3

Alabama -12

Tennessee -8½

Houston +7½

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-19-1

Nebraska -7½

Ole Miss-Oklahoma O52½

UConn -10½

TCU-West Virginia O55½

Colorado-Utah O49

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 21-18-1

UCLA +26

Kansas State +3½

Northwestern +7½

Southern Miss -13½

Pitt -6½

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 12-28

Kansas State +3½

Northwestern +7½

Arkansas -2½

Minnesota +9

Michigan State +14

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 1-4

Season: 17-22-1

Indiana -26

Oklahoma -5½

South Carolina +12

Baylor +3½

Kentucky +8½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-22

Wake Forest +3

Rutgers-Purdue O58½

Utah State-New Mexico O61½

Texas A&M-LSU U49½

Kentucky +8½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-24

UCLA +26

Kansas -3½

Vanderbilt -2½

Baylor +3½

Boston College +25½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-18

Arkansas -2½

Washington State +1

Vanderbilt -2½

Mississippi State +7½

Texas-Mississippi State U46½

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 5-0

Season: 22-16-2

Purdue +1½

Pitt -6½

Mississippi State +7½

Texas A&M-LSU U49½

Tennessee-Kentucky O54½

