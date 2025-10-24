Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games this season — sides or totals. Here are their selections for Week 9.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 4-1
Season: 23-16-1
Wake Forest +3
North Carolina +10½
Oklahoma -5½
Missouri +2½
LSU +2½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-24-1
Virginia -10½
San Diego State -3
Alabama -12
Tennessee -8½
Houston +7½
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-19-1
Nebraska -7½
Ole Miss-Oklahoma O52½
UConn -10½
TCU-West Virginia O55½
Colorado-Utah O49
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 21-18-1
UCLA +26
Kansas State +3½
Northwestern +7½
Southern Miss -13½
Pitt -6½
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 12-28
Kansas State +3½
Northwestern +7½
Arkansas -2½
Minnesota +9
Michigan State +14
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 1-4
Season: 17-22-1
Indiana -26
Oklahoma -5½
South Carolina +12
Baylor +3½
Kentucky +8½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-22
Wake Forest +3
Rutgers-Purdue O58½
Utah State-New Mexico O61½
Texas A&M-LSU U49½
Kentucky +8½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-24
UCLA +26
Kansas -3½
Vanderbilt -2½
Baylor +3½
Boston College +25½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-18
Arkansas -2½
Washington State +1
Vanderbilt -2½
Mississippi State +7½
Texas-Mississippi State U46½
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 5-0
Season: 22-16-2
Purdue +1½
Pitt -6½
Mississippi State +7½
Texas A&M-LSU U49½
Tennessee-Kentucky O54½