Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge picks: Week 4
Handicapper Dana Lane went 5-0 ATS for the second straight week and is 13-2 ATS this season. Paul Stone went 4-1 and is second at 11-4.
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 9-5-1
Missouri +12½
Southern Methodist Pick
Tulsa-Central Florida O71
Coastal Carolina +3½
Charlotte +6½
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 7-7-1
West Virginia +2
South Florida +21
Iowa State +7½
Auburn +7½
Southern Methodist Pick
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 5-0
Season: 13-2
South Florida +21
Boston College +14½
Coastal Carolina +3½
Texas A&M +18
Georgia -7½
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-8
South Carolina +16½
Texas -11
Auburn +7½
Vanderbilt +21
North Texas -1½
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Last week: 2-1-2
Season: 8-5-2
Georgia State -2½
North Carolina State +13½
Oklahoma -7½
Texas Christian-Texas O63
Kentucky -6
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-6
South Carolina +16½
North Carolina-Boston College U54
West Virginia +2
Texas A&M +18
Arkansas +17
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 7-7-1
Iowa State +7½
Texas Christian-Texas O63
Kentucky -6
Charlotte +6½
North Texas -1½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 8-6-1
Georgia State -2½
Alabama -18
Air Force +7
Western Kentucky -7
Texas Christian +11
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-4
Cincinnati -21
Kansas State -2½
Alabama -18
Charlotte +6½
Georgia Southern -20½
Rich Velez
@RichVelez
Last week: 1-4
Season: 6-9
West Virginia +2
North Carolina -14½
Missouri +12½
Charlotte-Florida Atlantic O60
Georgia Southern -20½