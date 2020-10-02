96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge picks: Week 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 2:12 pm
 

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 9-5-1

Missouri +12½

Southern Methodist Pick

Tulsa-Central Florida O71

Coastal Carolina +3½

Charlotte +6½

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 7-7-1

West Virginia +2

South Florida +21

Iowa State +7½

Auburn +7½

Southern Methodist Pick

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 5-0

Season: 13-2

South Florida +21

Boston College +14½

Coastal Carolina +3½

Texas A&M +18

Georgia -7½

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 7-8

South Carolina +16½

Texas -11

Auburn +7½

Vanderbilt +21

North Texas -1½

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Last week: 2-1-2

Season: 8-5-2

Georgia State -2½

North Carolina State +13½

Oklahoma -7½

Texas Christian-Texas O63

Kentucky -6

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-6

South Carolina +16½

North Carolina-Boston College U54

West Virginia +2

Texas A&M +18

Arkansas +17

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 7-7-1

Iowa State +7½

Texas Christian-Texas O63

Kentucky -6

Charlotte +6½

North Texas -1½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 8-6-1

Georgia State -2½

Alabama -18

Air Force +7

Western Kentucky -7

Texas Christian +11

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-4

Cincinnati -21

Kansas State -2½

Alabama -18

Charlotte +6½

Georgia Southern -20½

Rich Velez

@RichVelez

Last week: 1-4

Season: 6-9

West Virginia +2

North Carolina -14½

Missouri +12½

Charlotte-Florida Atlantic O60

Georgia Southern -20½

MOST READ
1
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
2
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
3
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
4
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
5
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA college footba ...
Defense could dominate Georgia-Auburn, keep game under total
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Auburn and Georgia have combined for 37 points or fewer in five of their last six meetings. The Bulldogs’ defense features a nation-best eight former five-star recruits.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) sprints past New England Patriots defensive ...
NFL betting trends for Week 4
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Bills are on an 8-2-2 ATS run in regular-season road games. Buffalo and the Raiders have each gone over the total in their first three games.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL football game against the New Or ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

Green Bay and Seattle each moved to 3-0 against the spread in Week 3, the final two NFL teams with perfect spread records this season.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) releases a pass during the first half of an NCAA college fo ...
College football betting trends — Week 4
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

South Carolina is 1-5-1 against the spread since mid 2019 and failed to cover its final three games as an underdog last season. Florida has covered seven straight home games.