49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 14

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2019 - 12:31 pm
 

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-33-2

Wisconsin -2½

Ohio State-Michigan O50

UNLV +7

Georgia Tech +28

South Carolina +27

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 5-0

Season: 37-28

Boston College-Pittsburgh U51½

Vanderbilt-Tennessee O46½

Texas St.-Coastal Carolina O53½

Florida International-Marshall U49

Navy-Houston U58½

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-35-2

Michigan +9

Old Dominion +9½

San Jose State +2

Oklahoma State +13

Army +3

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-32-2

Kansas State +5

Kansas State U46½

Army +3

Oregon State +19½

Auburn +3½

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 1-4

Season: 29-36

Kansas +14

Auburn +3½

Marshall -7½

LSU -17

Army +3

— — —

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-36-4

Marshall -7½

Minnesota-Wisconsin U45

Auburn +3½

Brigham Young -6

Arizona-Arizona State O59½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-34

Texas State +7

Wisconsin -2½

Georgia Southern -7

Arizona +13½

Army +3

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-32-4

Wisconsin -2½

San Jose State +2

Army +3

Kansas +14

Oklahoma State +13

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-29

East Carolina +5½

Kansas State +5

Marshall -7½

Middle Tenn. St.-W. Kentucky U46½

Auburn +3½

— — —

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-41-3

Michigan +9

South Carolina +27

Utah -28

Hawaii -3

Oregon State +19½

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown against t ...
NFL betting trends for Thanksgiving
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their last eight Thanksgiving games. The Bills are on an 8-3-1 spread run and are 6-0-2 in their last eight games as underdogs.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college footba ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 14
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Alabama hasn’t covered back-to-back games since midway through 2018 and is 6-8 ATS in its last 14 games. Auburn is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 games.