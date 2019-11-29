Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 14
Dana Lane went 5-0 ATS last week to take the contest lead with a 37-28 record. Paul Stone went 3-2 and is in second place at 36-29 entering the final week of the Challenge.
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-33-2
Wisconsin -2½
Ohio State-Michigan O50
UNLV +7
Georgia Tech +28
South Carolina +27
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 5-0
Season: 37-28
Boston College-Pittsburgh U51½
Vanderbilt-Tennessee O46½
Texas St.-Coastal Carolina O53½
Florida International-Marshall U49
Navy-Houston U58½
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-35-2
Michigan +9
Old Dominion +9½
San Jose State +2
Oklahoma State +13
Army +3
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-32-2
Kansas State +5
Kansas State U46½
Army +3
Oregon State +19½
Auburn +3½
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 1-4
Season: 29-36
Kansas +14
Auburn +3½
Marshall -7½
LSU -17
Army +3
— — —
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-36-4
Marshall -7½
Minnesota-Wisconsin U45
Auburn +3½
Brigham Young -6
Arizona-Arizona State O59½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-34
Texas State +7
Wisconsin -2½
Georgia Southern -7
Arizona +13½
Army +3
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-32-4
Wisconsin -2½
San Jose State +2
Army +3
Kansas +14
Oklahoma State +13
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-29
East Carolina +5½
Kansas State +5
Marshall -7½
Middle Tenn. St.-W. Kentucky U46½
Auburn +3½
— — —
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-41-3
Michigan +9
South Carolina +27
Utah -28
Hawaii -3
Oregon State +19½