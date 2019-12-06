Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 15
Handicappers Paul Stone and Dana Lane tied for first place in the regular season with 38-32 ATS records, and championship weekend will determine the winner.
Paul Stone and Dana Lane finished in a tie for first place and will make five picks each this week to determine the winner. If necessary, the total points in the Southeastern Conference title game will be used as a tiebreaker.
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-32
Central Michigan -6½
Appalachian State -6½
Appalachian St.-UL Lafayette U57½
Georgia-LSU U55½
Georgia +7
Tiebreaker
Georgia-LSU total points: 54
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 38-32
Baylor +9
Florida Atlantic -8
Cincinnati +9½
Hawaii +14
Wisconsin +16½
Tiebreaker
LSU-Georgia total points: 51
— — —
Final regular-season standings
(One point for win, half point for push)
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 4-1
Season: 35-33-2
Points: 36
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 35-35
Points: 35
— — —
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-35-2
Points: 34
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-35-4
Points: 33
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-39
Points: 31
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 29-39-2
Points: 30
— — —
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 26-40-4
Points: 28
— — —
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-43-3
Points: 25½