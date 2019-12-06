62°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 

Paul Stone and Dana Lane finished in a tie for first place and will make five picks each this week to determine the winner. If necessary, the total points in the Southeastern Conference title game will be used as a tiebreaker.

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-32

Central Michigan -6½

Appalachian State -6½

Appalachian St.-UL Lafayette U57½

Georgia-LSU U55½

Georgia +7

Tiebreaker

Georgia-LSU total points: 54

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 38-32

Baylor +9

Florida Atlantic -8

Cincinnati +9½

Hawaii +14

Wisconsin +16½

Tiebreaker

LSU-Georgia total points: 51

— — —

Final regular-season standings

(One point for win, half point for push)

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 4-1

Season: 35-33-2

Points: 36

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 35-35

Points: 35

— — —

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-35-2

Points: 34

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-35-4

Points: 33

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-39

Points: 31

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 29-39-2

Points: 30

— — —

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 26-40-4

Points: 28

— — —

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-43-3

Points: 25½

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 74-yard r ...
Raiders need to slow ‘Mr. December’ Derrick Henry
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

In 14 December games, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has carried 225 times for 1,176 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ran for 149 yards last week at Indianapolis.

Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae (6) celebrates after sacking Colorado quarterback Steven Montez ...
College football betting trends — Week 15
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Utah is soaring, with eight straight wins and covers dating to Sept. 28. Oregon is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 away from home.