Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 15

Handicappers Paul Stone and Dana Lane tied for first place in the regular season with 38-32 ATS records, and championship weekend will determine the winner.

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh runs with Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jaquan Henderson (41) defending during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Paul Stone and Dana Lane finished in a tie for first place and will make five picks each this week to determine the winner. If necessary, the total points in the Southeastern Conference title game will be used as a tiebreaker.

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-32

Central Michigan -6½

Appalachian State -6½

Appalachian St.-UL Lafayette U57½

Georgia-LSU U55½

Georgia +7

Tiebreaker

Georgia-LSU total points: 54

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 38-32

Baylor +9

Florida Atlantic -8

Cincinnati +9½

Hawaii +14

Wisconsin +16½

Tiebreaker

LSU-Georgia total points: 51

— — —

Final regular-season standings

(One point for win, half point for push)

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 4-1

Season: 35-33-2

Points: 36

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 35-35

Points: 35

— — —

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-35-2

Points: 34

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-35-4

Points: 33

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-39

Points: 31

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 29-39-2

Points: 30

— — —

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 26-40-4

Points: 28

— — —

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-43-3

Points: 25½