Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 5
VSiN host Mitch Moss leads the contest with an 11-7-2 against the spread record, Dana Lane is 11-9 and Kelly Stewart and Bernie Fratto are each 10-9-1.
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-9-1
Boston College +6
Toledo +2½
Kansas State +5
Baylor +3
Georgia Southern +3½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-9
N.C. State-Florida State O61½
Iowa State-Baylor U55
Brigham Young-Toledo O60½
Akron-Massachusetts U62
Rutgers-Michigan O49
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 9-10-1
Buffalo -2½
Washington State +6
Vanderbilt -6½
Virginia +11
Alabama-Birmingham -3½
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-7-2
SMU-South Florida O½
Baylor +3
Toledo +2½
Ohio State-Nebraska O66½
Virginia +11
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-10
Baylor +3
South Florida +7½
Miami (Ohio) +2½
Temple -9
Nebraska +17
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-9-2
Middle Tennessee St. +23½
Central Michigan +16½
UNR -2½
Washington -10
Georgia Southern +3½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 8-12
South Florida +7½
Iowa State -3
Washington State +6
South Carolina -3
Mississippi State +10
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-9-1
Kansas State +5
Virginia +11
Washington State +6
Texas Christian -14½
Stanford -3
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 0-5
Season: 9-11
Baylor +3
Michigan State -14
Oklahoma State -5
Nebraska +17
Houston-North Texas O58½
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 4-14-2
UNR -2½
Auburn -10
Florida State -6½
Vanderbilt -6½
Toledo +2½
