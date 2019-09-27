89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 5

September 27, 2019 - 1:55 pm
 

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-9-1

Boston College +6

Toledo +2½

Kansas State +5

Baylor +3

Georgia Southern +3½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-9

N.C. State-Florida State O61½

Iowa State-Baylor U55

Brigham Young-Toledo O60½

Akron-Massachusetts U62

Rutgers-Michigan O49

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 9-10-1

Buffalo -2½

Washington State +6

Vanderbilt -6½

Virginia +11

Alabama-Birmingham -3½

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-7-2

SMU-South Florida O½

Baylor +3

Toledo +2½

Ohio State-Nebraska O66½

Virginia +11

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-10

Baylor +3

South Florida +7½

Miami (Ohio) +2½

Temple -9

Nebraska +17

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-9-2

Middle Tennessee St. +23½

Central Michigan +16½

UNR -2½

Washington -10

Georgia Southern +3½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 8-12

South Florida +7½

Iowa State -3

Washington State +6

South Carolina -3

Mississippi State +10

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-9-1

Kansas State +5

Virginia +11

Washington State +6

Texas Christian -14½

Stanford -3

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 0-5

Season: 9-11

Baylor +3

Michigan State -14

Oklahoma State -5

Nebraska +17

Houston-North Texas O58½

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 4-14-2

UNR -2½

Auburn -10

Florida State -6½

Vanderbilt -6½

Toledo +2½

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) breaks away on a long run in the first quarter of an ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 5
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Penn State has three wins and covers in a row against Maryland, the last two by a combined score of 104-6. The Nittany Lions are 7-4 as road favorites since 2016.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football ...
2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers and Rams all improved to 3-0 against the spread this season. The Eagles and Dolphins have yet to cover.

The NFL has joined with DraftKings as its provider for daily fantasy sports, moving the league ...
NFL partners with DraftKings for daily fantasy sports
By Ben Nuckols The Associated Press

The NFL has joined with DraftKings as its provider for daily fantasy sports, moving the league closer to a full embrace of legal sports betting.