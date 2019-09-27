Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 5

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) heads toward the goal line in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, in Tallahassee, Fla. Akers is coming off a grinding 112 yards and three touchdowns in a victory against Louisville. North Carolina State comes to Tallahassee on Saturday, (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)