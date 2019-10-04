Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 6
VSiN host Mitch Moss leads the contest with a 14-9-2 record against the spread and handicapper Dana Lane is in second place with a 14-11 ATS mark.
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-11-1
Utah State +27
Illinois +14
Virginia Tech +14
West Virginia +10
Michigan St.-Ohio St. O49½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-11
Oklahoma St.-Texas Tech U63½
Kent-Wisconsin O59
E. Michigan-C. Michigan O53½
Virginia Tech-Miami, Fla. U46½
Troy-Missouri O66
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 9-15-1
Oregon State +6
Stanford +15
Toledo -1½
Auburn-Florida U48½
Boise State -22½
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-9-2
West Virginia +10
Rice +9½
Army +2
Kansas State -1½
LSU-Utah State O73
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-12
Michigan -4
Utah State +27
Illinois +14
Arizona +4
Michigan State +20
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-12-2
Northern Illinois -4
Colorado -4
Southern Methodist -12½
Illinois-Minnesota O57½
Auburn -2
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 9-16
North Carolina -10½
Virginia Tech +14
Troy +24½
Stanford +15
Buffalo +3½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 11-12-2
UCLA -6
New Mexico State +4
Florida +2
Army +2
West Virginia +10
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 12-13
Baylor-Kansas St. U48½
Maryland-Rutgers U56
Colorado -4
Iowa +4
Navy +3
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-16-2
Southern Methodist -12½
Colorado -4
Louisville -5
Ohio State -20
Kansas State -1½