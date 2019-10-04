84°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 6

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2019 - 4:34 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2019 - 4:40 pm

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-11-1

Utah State +27

Illinois +14

Virginia Tech +14

West Virginia +10

Michigan St.-Ohio St. O49½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-11

Oklahoma St.-Texas Tech U63½

Kent-Wisconsin O59

E. Michigan-C. Michigan O53½

Virginia Tech-Miami, Fla. U46½

Troy-Missouri O66

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 9-15-1

Oregon State +6

Stanford +15

Toledo -1½

Auburn-Florida U48½

Boise State -22½

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-9-2

West Virginia +10

Rice +9½

Army +2

Kansas State -1½

LSU-Utah State O73

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-12

Michigan -4

Utah State +27

Illinois +14

Arizona +4

Michigan State +20

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-12-2

Northern Illinois -4

Colorado -4

Southern Methodist -12½

Illinois-Minnesota O57½

Auburn -2

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 9-16

North Carolina -10½

Virginia Tech +14

Troy +24½

Stanford +15

Buffalo +3½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 11-12-2

UCLA -6

New Mexico State +4

Florida +2

Army +2

West Virginia +10

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 12-13

Baylor-Kansas St. U48½

Maryland-Rutgers U56

Colorado -4

Iowa +4

Navy +3

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 7-16-2

Southern Methodist -12½

Colorado -4

Louisville -5

Ohio State -20

Kansas State -1½

