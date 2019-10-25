75°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 9

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2019 - 3:55 pm
 

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-19-1

Michigan State +5½

Tulane +3½

Temple +10½

Ohio +2½

Maryland +16½

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-19

Massachusetts +10

Illinois +10

San Jose State +10

Troy +1

Clemson -34½

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-18-2

Central Michigan +2½

Liberty -7½

Western Kentucky +4½

Duke-North Carolina O53½

San Diego State -13

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 1-4

Season: 17-21-2

Temple +10½

Western Kentucky +4½

Washington State +14

Utah State-Air Force O58

LSU-Auburn U59

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-20

Purdue -10

Wisconsin-Ohio State O49½

Maryland +16½

Tulsa +11

Washington State +14

— — —

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-23-2

Florida Atlantic -13

Central Michigan +2½

Duke +3

Auburn +10½

Washington State +14

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 17-23

Army -10

Memphis -11

Florida State -10

Stanford -1½

Kentucky +10

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 15-21-4

Navy -3½

Rutgers +7½

Auburn +10½

Kentucky +10

Miami +4½

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-18

Temple +10½

Northwestern +9½

Maryland-Minnesota O58

Texas-TCU O57

Virginia-LouisvilleU52

— — —

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-26-2

Duke +3

Pittsburgh -4½

Washington State +14

Virginia -3½

Ball State -2½

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak (94) kicks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college footbal ...
Liberty could offer Rutgers a temporary respite from misery
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

The Scarlet Knights scored a combined 30 points in their last six games, going 0-6 straight up and against the spread while failing to cover by an average of 13.8 points.

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback T ...
Raiders getting healthy just in time for Texans
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

This trip is a big stop for the Raiders if they want to continue on the road to the playoffs, and I liked what I watched during the team’s final practice in California.

Boston College running back David Bailey (26) carries the ball against North Carolina State dur ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 9
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Boston College is working on four covers in a row and is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 road games.