Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 9
Handicapper Paul Stone leads the contest with a 22-18 record against the spread and Washington State (+14) over Oregon is the consensus best bet.
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-19-1
Michigan State +5½
Tulane +3½
Temple +10½
Ohio +2½
Maryland +16½
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-19
Massachusetts +10
Illinois +10
San Jose State +10
Troy +1
Clemson -34½
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-18-2
Central Michigan +2½
Liberty -7½
Western Kentucky +4½
Duke-North Carolina O53½
San Diego State -13
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 1-4
Season: 17-21-2
Temple +10½
Western Kentucky +4½
Washington State +14
Utah State-Air Force O58
LSU-Auburn U59
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-20
Purdue -10
Wisconsin-Ohio State O49½
Maryland +16½
Tulsa +11
Washington State +14
— — —
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-23-2
Florida Atlantic -13
Central Michigan +2½
Duke +3
Auburn +10½
Washington State +14
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 17-23
Army -10
Memphis -11
Florida State -10
Stanford -1½
Kentucky +10
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 15-21-4
Navy -3½
Rutgers +7½
Auburn +10½
Kentucky +10
Miami +4½
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-18
Temple +10½
Northwestern +9½
Maryland-Minnesota O58
Texas-TCU O57
Virginia-LouisvilleU52
— — —
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-26-2
Duke +3
Pittsburgh -4½
Washington State +14
Virginia -3½
Ball State -2½
